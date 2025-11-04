GIGABYTE sets record DDR5 speed OC world record on Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE mobo with 13,034 MT/s

TL;DR: GIGABYTE's Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard, overclocked by HiCookie, set a new DDR5 memory world record at 13,034 MT/s using an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and ADATA XPG Lancer RGB DDR5. This achievement doubles stock speeds and highlights exceptional DDR5 overclocking performance.

GIGABYTE has just set a new DDR5 memory OC world record using its Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard, with in-house overclocker "HiCookie" hitting 13,034 MT/s speeds.

As it stands, GIGABYTE is enjoying the top three positions for DDR5 OC memory speed records using its Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard, where it was just last month that the motherboard spilled over the 13,000 MT/s barrier, and now it's done it again with 13,034 MT/s.

GIGABYTE's in-house overclocking legend, HiCookie, is behind the feat, using an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor installed onto a Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard. The CPU had its E-Cores disabled, and was using just a single 24GB module of ADATA's XPG Lancer RGB DDR5 memory.

The 24GB module of DDR5 memory was overclocked to 6517.4MHz with an effective transfer rate of 13,034 MT/s, with CAS timings of 68-127-127-127-2, providing twice the uplift over stock DDR5-6400 memory that the modules support, and a 2.72x improvement over the initial JEDEC speeds of 4800 MT/s for DDR5 RAM.

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor and ADATA XPG Lancer RGB DDR5 module were both LN2-cooled, with HiCookie explaining: "13K achieved! Huge thanks to ADATA Technology for the stellar memory and to Intel's Core Ultra 285K-its memory controller is phenomenal. Paired with the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS TACHYON ICE, we've pushed DDR5 beyond 13,000 MT/s".