DDR5 memory OC record broken again: this time over 13,000 MT/s on GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon

TL;DR: Overclocker SaltyCroissant set a new DDR5 memory overclocking world record, surpassing 13,000 MT/s on the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard using Corsair DDR5 Vengeance and an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K. This achievement highlights cutting-edge DDR5 OC potential with LN2 cooling and specialized hardware.

The DDR5 memory OC frequency world record has been broken yet again, with overclocker "SaltyCroissant" reaching over an incredible 13,000 MT/s on the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Canadian overclocker used Corsair DDR5 Vengeance memory and an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor, with the new DDR5 RAM OC world record having other renowned overclockers like GIGABYTE's HiCookie, Corsair's Sofo, and Splave involved in the new record.

The entire top part of the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard -- including the CPU socket and DDR5 DIMM slots -- were put under dedicated LN2 pots. The overclockers specifically chose the GIGABYTE Z890 AORUS Tachyon ICE motherboard as it's an overclocking board ready with just two DDR5 DIMM slots, with the motherboard previously used to reach a record DDR5 OC to 12,726 MT/s earlier this year.

SaltyCroissant reached a maximum validation frequency of 12,920.2 MT/s which beats out the previous record of 12,872.2 MT/s on the ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 APEX motherboard. Unofficially, Salty shared a photo of the same system running the DDR5 memory at 13,020 MT/s.

The RAM timings used were at CL68 mode with 128-128-256-1500-2T timings, which won't offer great performance for productivity and gaming workloads, but for overclocking the frequency, that's where the magic happens. A single 24GB DDR5 DIMM was used, while GIGABYTE teased CAMM2-ready motherboards at Computex 2025 just a few months ago, ready for the future of RAM overclocking.