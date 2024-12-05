OC legend Splave sets new DDR5 frequency world record with a speed of DDR5-12666

TL;DR: Intel's new Core Ultra processors have led to multiple DDR5 memory frequency world records, and now overclocker Splave has achieved a speed of DDR5-12666 using G.SKILL Trident Z5 memory and the ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard. This highlights the potential of Intel's Z890 platform and G.SKILL's OC-friendly kits in extreme overclocking. Intel's new Core Ultra processors have led to multiple DDR5 memory frequency world records, and now overclocker Splave has achieved a speed of DDR5-12666 using G.SKILL Trident Z5 memory and the ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard. This highlights the potential of Intel's Z890 platform and G.SKILL's OC-friendly kits in extreme overclocking.

The release of Intel's new Core Ultra desktop processors has been a world record season for overclockers pushing DDR5 memory frequencies to insane new heights. In the past month or so, we've seen the record broken at least five times, and today it's two-time OC Champion of the G.SKILL OC World Cup and the Number 1 ranked overclocker on HWBOT, Splave's turn.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

With G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 memory, the incredible ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard, Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, and what we're assuming is lots of liquid nitrogen (LN2) cooling, Splave managed to break the world record with an impressive speed of DDR5-12666.

Splave's world record memory frequency score is currently in first place at HWBOT, and it will be fascinating to see if it will stand the test of time.

One common piece of hardware in several of the top scores is the use of ASRock's Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard, which is currently viewed by many as one of, if not the best, boards for extreme overclockers using Intel's new Core Ultra processors. G.SKILL, too, is known for its OC-friendly kits, so it's no surprise that we're seeing the company's memory again topping the charts.

The CPU-Z validator entry shows Spalve achieved the DDR5-12666 speed with 68-127-127-127-2 memory timings using a single 24 GB module of G.SKILL's Trident Z5 CK RGB memory. With Intel expanding DDR5 OC support and speeds with its new Z890 platform, new OC world records have always been on the cards, so now we're waiting to see exactly what the ceiling is.