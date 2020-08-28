NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 specs: here's what we know so far

We just had some GeForce RTX 3090 leaked specs, now it's time for the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070: RTX 3080 should have 10/20GB RAM.

We are days away from NVIDIA's big next-gen GeForce RTX reveal on September 1, and with some specs of the new cards being detailed by VideoCardz on the GeForce RTX 3090 -- it's time for the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070.

NVIDIA will be cramming 4352 CUDA cores into the GeForce RTX 3090, with 24GB of GDDR6X memory -- but the GeForce RTX 3080 will instead pack 4352 CUDA cores and 10GB of GDDR6X memory @ 19Gbps on a 320-bit memory bus, giving it 760GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

The GeForce RTX 3080 will require dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors and have TGP of 320W, while the GeForce RTX 3070 has 8GB of GDDR6 (non-X) memory at 16Gbps with a TGP of 220W, reports VideoCardz.

NVIDIA did recently detail some of the engineering that has gone into previous-gen, and engineering that is going into the next-gen GeForce graphics cards. You can see the 45-degree angle placement of the 12-pin PCIe power connector in all its glory, too.

For reference, this is the first photo we had of the 12-pin PCIe power connector.

NVIDIA's new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 is said to be around 15-25% better than the RTX 2080 Ti, which will be a big deal if the GeForce RTX 3080 is priced at $799. The slightly lower-end GeForce RTX 3070 will reportedly offer RTX 2080 Ti level performance for $599 -- which is going to really shake things up.

Here's an easier break down for you:

GeForce RTX 3090: $1399

GeForce RTX 3080: $799

GeForce RTX 3070: $599

GeForce RTX 3060: $399

The very latest: RTX 3090 PCB + GDDR6X @ 21Gbps

The PCB of the RTX 3090 : A juicy leak of the : A juicy leak of the purported PCB of a custom variant of the GeForce RTX 3090 leaked out a few days ago. It is reportedly the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan-X. You can see this model has 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, unlike the RTX 3090 Founders Edition that should pack just a single 12-pin PCIe power connector.

Micron reveals RTX 3090 name, 24GB GDDR6X memory @ 21Gbps: I'm sure this is part of the marketing or else all of us tech media websites would be receiving calls from lawyers, but Micron revealed its : I'm sure this is part of the marketing or else all of us tech media websites would be receiving calls from lawyers, but Micron revealed its next-gen GDDR6X memory that the GeForce RTX 3090 (it admits the card by name) will be clocked at a bonkers-high 21Gbps.

Wait, a 12-pin PCIe power connector?

12-pin PCIe power connector on Founders Edition ONLY : NVIDIA will be using a special : NVIDIA will be using a special new 12-pin PCIe power connector on its GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards , something that I've confirmed with a few industry sources of mine now (to confirm the rumors floating around online).

Many, many 8-pin PCIe power connectors on custom AIB: But, : But, custom GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards from AIBs like ASUS, COLORFUL, EVGA, MSI, etc will not be using the 12-pin PCIe power connector and rather multiple (2 and even up to 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors).

