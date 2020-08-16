NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 could cost $1999, with 24GB GDDR6X

We are getting more and more information on the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 (I hope it's called the GeForce RTX 3090 ULTRA or ULTIMATE) where now we're hearing about price.

According to new rumors we're looking at a price of $1999 for NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 (which is meant to be 40-50% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti), where if it does indeed feature 24GB of next-gen GDDR6X memory at an absolute blistering 21Gbps from Micron then the price seems about right.

NVIDIA priced its Turing-based TITAN RTX graphics card with 24GB of GDDR6 memory at $2499, so it would make sense to offer a faster card for less money this time around. It will give NVIDIA more wiggle room between the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 pricing, without completely cutting the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti off at the knees.

What's NVIDIA doing with all those mentions of 21? (GeForce) 256 x 21 (days/years celebration) = 5376 (GPU cores in purported GA102 GPU), and 5 + 3 + 7 + 6 = 21.

What about "ULTIMATE"? Well that's the other thing -- does NVIDIA mean this will be the "ultimate graphics card", or does it mean we could expect an ULTIMATE branded graphics card? GeForce RTX 3090 ULTIMATE has a nice ring to it... just saying.

Where can I tune into the GeForce special event? NVIDIA will be premiering the special event broadcast on September 9 at 9AM PT, hosted by none other than NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang. You can tune in right here

The very latest: RTX 3090 PCB + GDDR6X @ 21Gbps

The PCB of the RTX 3090: A juicy leak of the purported PCB of a custom variant of the GeForce RTX 3090 leaked out a few days ago. It is reportedly the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan-X. You can see this model has 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, unlike the RTX 3090 Founders Edition that should pack just a single 12-pin PCIe power connector.

Micron reveals RTX 3090 name, 24GB GDDR6X memory @ 21Gbps: I'm sure this is part of the marketing or else all of us tech media websites would be receiving calls from lawyers, but Micron revealed its next-gen GDDR6X memory that the GeForce RTX 3090 (it admits the card by name) will be clocked at a bonkers-high 21Gbps.

Wait, a 12-pin PCIe power connector?

12-pin PCIe power connector on Founders Edition ONLY: NVIDIA will be using a special new 12-pin PCIe power connector on its GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards, something that I've confirmed with a few industry sources of mine now (to confirm the rumors floating around online).

Many, many 8-pin PCIe power connectors on custom AIB: But, custom GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards from AIBs like ASUS, COLORFUL, EVGA, MSI, etc will not be using the 12-pin PCIe power connector and rather multiple (2 and even up to 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors).

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

