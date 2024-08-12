Chinese AI, cloud firms add VRAM to RTX 40 series GPUs: RTX 4090D with 48GB, RTX 4080 with 32GB

Chinese companies are renting out NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090D with 48GB VRAM, GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with 32GB VRAM for as little as $0.03 per hour.

Published
1 minute & 55 seconds read time

GPU VRAM modding isn't new, but Chinese cloud companies are adding copious amounts of VRAM to the likes of the GeForce RTX 4090D (24GB modded to 48GB) and the RTX 4080 SUPER from 16GB to 32GB and renting them out at an hourly rate.

Now, we've got a Chinese AI expert that is talking with people in the country about selling NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090D graphics card -- but with double the VRAM, from 24GB to 48GB of GDDR6X -- as well as the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER upgraded from 16GB to 32GB of GDDR6X memory.

The source says that the GPUs are popular with cloud computing companies, as they're renting out the spare AI computing power because the demand is so high right now. The modded GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with 32GB of VRAM is available for just $0.03 per hour, which is a damn good price for a monster modded RTX 4080 SUPER with 32GB of GDDR6X memory for AI workloads.

If you want to buy the modded GeForce RTX 4090D outright with the 48GB of VRAM, you'll pay around $2500 USD or so in China... that might seem like a lot, but the RTX 6000 Ada workstation GPU with 48GB of VRAM costs $7000... so you're saving a mountain of cash buying the modded RTX 4090 48GB.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

