AMD's official benchmarks for the Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 across 30+ games

AMD has officially announced all of the RDNA 4 details we've been waiting for, and performance looks to be pretty impressive for next-gen Radeon.

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs, based on RDNA 4 architecture, offer significant performance improvements for 4K and 1440p gaming, particularly in ray-tracing. The RX 9070 XT is 51% faster than the RX 6900 XT and 26% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090. Both GPUs are positioned as mid-range competitors to NVIDIA, with pricing being a crucial factor.

The new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, the company's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti competitor, is 51% faster than the Radeon RX 6900 XT and 26% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 for 4K gaming. Being 26% faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 for 4K gaming would put its performance on par with the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, so pricing will be a key factor in determining its overall value.

Radeon RX 9070 XT performance summary, image credit: AMD.

The new AMD Radeon RX 9070, the company's GeForce RTX 5070 competitor, is 38% faster than the Radeon RX 6800 XT and 26% faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 for 4K gaming. These figures come directly from AMD and represent averages captured across 30+ games. Based on this data, the assumption is that the baseline AMD Radeon RX 9070 will be faster than NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5070.

Yes, AMD has finally lifted the lid on all things RDNA 4, providing a deep dive into the architecture that powers the new Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs while offering a detailed look at performance. AMD states that these GPUs make enthusiast-class 4K gaming more accessible. RDNA 4 is also about raising the bar for Radeon ray-tracing performance and improving AI performance for AI-enhanced gaming technologies and the new FSR 4.

Radeon RX 9070 performance summary, image credit: AMD.

Per the company's internal data, 85% of PC gamers buy GPUs that cost less than $700 USD, and 1440p and 4K displays are the fastest-growing segments of the gaming display market. This makes a lot of sense and aligns with what we've been seeing in recent monthly Steam Hardware Survey results.

GPU Radeon RX 9070 Radeon RX 9070 XT Architecture RDNA 4 RDNA 4 Process TSMC 4n TSMC 4n Compute Units 56 64 RT Accelerators 56 64 AI Accelerators 112 128 AI TOPS 1165 TOPS 1557 TOPS Boost Clock 2.52 GHz 2.97 GHz Memory 16GB 16GB Total Board Power 220W 304W Connectivity PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 5.0 x16 Display DisplayPort 2.1a, HDMI 2.1b DisplayPort 2.1a, HDMI 2.1b

RDNA 4's 3rd Gen Raytracing Accelerators offer double the throughput per Compute Unit compared to RDNA 3, so the new Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT see their most significant performance gains here. And yes, as per recent leaks, official RDNA 4 benchmarks mostly compare performance to the Radeon RX 7900 GRE.

Radeon RX 9070 XT vs Radeon RX 7900 GRE - 4K and 1440p Gaming

Radeon RX 9070 XT 4K benchmarks, image credit: AMD.

Here, the Radeon RX 9070 XT is 42% faster than the Radeon RX 7900 GRE for 4K gaming, including improvements to ray-tracing, where RDNA 4 provides its most significant gains. This figure only drops to 38% at 1440p, which is impressive because you're looking at similar gains at both resolutions.

Radeon RX 9070 XT 1440p benchmarks, image credit: AMD.

For example, Cyberpunk 2077 using the RT Ultra preset is 66% faster on the new Radeon RX 9070 XT at 4K and 64% faster at 1440p. The F1 24 results highlight a 23% improvement without ray tracing at 4K and a 66% improvement with ray tracing at 4K. In a pre-brief, AMD clarified performance, saying that the Radeon RX 9070 XT's overall ray-tracing performance will be faster than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. In comparison, rasterized performance will be slightly slower.

Radeon RX 9070 vs Radeon RX 7900 GRE - 4K Gaming and 1440p Gaming

Radeon RX 9070 4K benchmarks, image credit: AMD.

The baseline Radeon RX 9070 is also positioned as a GPU designed for 1440p and 4K gaming. The 21% improvement over the Radeon RX 7900 GRE at this resolution shows that the performance gap between the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT will be roughly 20%. Interestingly, the most significant difference will be with ray-tracing, where the Radeon RX 9070 XT will be up to 30% faster in heavy RT workloads like Cyberpunk 2077 running with the RT Ultra preset.

Radeon RX 9070 1440p benchmarks, image credit: AMD.

Based on the benchmark results presented by AMD here and looking back at our own Radeon RX 7900 GRE reviews, ray-tracing performance on the Radeon RX 9070 could be right up there with the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER.

With pricing, performance, and new AI technologies like FSR 4, AMD is positioning the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT as quite the mid-range competition for NVIDIA. Both cards will launch on March 6, 2025, so expect full, in-depth reviews next week.