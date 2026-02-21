TweakTown
News
Graphics Cards

RTX 5090 Ti engineering sample spec leak: 750-1000W beast, 10-15% more perf than RTX 5090

NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 5090 Ti ES leaks: 750W monster GPU that could be an AMD RDNA 5 'killer' with super-performance card.

RTX 5090 Ti engineering sample spec leak: 750-1000W beast, 10-15% more perf than RTX 5090
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2-minute read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is reportedly developing a high-end Blackwell TITAN or RTX 5090 Ti GPU featuring up to 24,576 CUDA cores, 32GB of 32Gbps GDDR7 memory, and an 800W+ power draw. This GPU could deliver 15-20% better performance than the RTX 5090, targeting extreme gaming and professional workloads.

NVIDIA has reportedly been working on an even higher-end version of the GeForce RTX 5090, with leaks on the purported "Blackwell TITAN" or an RTX 5090 Ti.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, a source said that NVIDIA has indeed been working on a higher-end GB202-based GPU. The source said: "I was able to confirm that the "Blackwell TITAN" is real... and has been in testing since at least H1 2025. Now to be clear, I have no idea if it will launch, and I have no idea if the specs I'm about to tell you are still accurate but someone I talked to who tested it last year confirmed the following".

The source continued, that the purported Blackwell TITAN or RTX 5090 Ti would have:

  • cutdown GB202 with ~5% more CUDA cores than the RTX 5090
  • standard TDP was ~700-750W, but unlocked prototypes could hit 1000W+
  • At the time, performance was averaging ~10% faster than the RTX 5090
  • this person had to use two hands to hold it - it was massive

Lastly, MLID's source added: "And that's about it! Based on recent benchmarks of that MSI Lightning Z, I bet we (NVIDIA) could squeeze more out of it... maybe 15-20% total over the 5090 if it used faster memory and/or received heavy binning".

The last rumors on the purported Blackwell TITAN or RTX 5090 Ti have the GB202 GPU featuring the full 24576 CUDA cores, and faster 32Gbps GDDR7 memory (but still 32GB), and 800W+ of power. Another 15-20% more performance than the RTX 5090 would put it well above the newly-released and uber-powerful MSI RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z graphics card, which can use 1000W+ of power.

Photo of the ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090 Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090 Graphics Card
Today7 days ago30 days ago
-
-$4743.45 USD
Buy
-
-$4743.45 USD
Buy
-
-£5823.93
Buy
-
-$4743.45 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned 2/1/2026 at 7:26 am CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined TweakTown in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of tech products. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Anthony's PC features Intel's Core i5-12600K paired with the GIGABYTE Z690 AERO-G, Corsair's 32GB DDR4-3200, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, housed in Lian Li's O11 Dynamic XL, and powered by ASUS's ROG Strix 850W. Accessories include the Logitech G915 Wireless keyboard, Logitech G502X Wireless mouse, and LG C3 48-inch OLED TV 4K 120Hz monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles