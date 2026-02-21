RTX 5090 Ti engineering sample spec leak: 750-1000W beast, 10-15% more perf than RTX 5090

TL;DR: NVIDIA is reportedly developing a high-end Blackwell TITAN or RTX 5090 Ti GPU featuring up to 24,576 CUDA cores, 32GB of 32Gbps GDDR7 memory, and an 800W+ power draw. This GPU could deliver 15-20% better performance than the RTX 5090, targeting extreme gaming and professional workloads.

NVIDIA has reportedly been working on an even higher-end version of the GeForce RTX 5090, with leaks on the purported "Blackwell TITAN" or an RTX 5090 Ti.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, a source said that NVIDIA has indeed been working on a higher-end GB202-based GPU. The source said: "I was able to confirm that the "Blackwell TITAN" is real... and has been in testing since at least H1 2025. Now to be clear, I have no idea if it will launch, and I have no idea if the specs I'm about to tell you are still accurate but someone I talked to who tested it last year confirmed the following".

The source continued, that the purported Blackwell TITAN or RTX 5090 Ti would have:

cutdown GB202 with ~5% more CUDA cores than the RTX 5090

standard TDP was ~700-750W, but unlocked prototypes could hit 1000W+

At the time, performance was averaging ~10% faster than the RTX 5090

this person had to use two hands to hold it - it was massive

Lastly, MLID's source added: "And that's about it! Based on recent benchmarks of that MSI Lightning Z, I bet we (NVIDIA) could squeeze more out of it... maybe 15-20% total over the 5090 if it used faster memory and/or received heavy binning".

The last rumors on the purported Blackwell TITAN or RTX 5090 Ti have the GB202 GPU featuring the full 24576 CUDA cores, and faster 32Gbps GDDR7 memory (but still 32GB), and 800W+ of power. Another 15-20% more performance than the RTX 5090 would put it well above the newly-released and uber-powerful MSI RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z graphics card, which can use 1000W+ of power.