AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: Big Navi costs $999 in these leaked slides

This is Big Navi... except, it's not -- it's a leaker playing with our hearts on the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 16, 2020 at 6:53 pm CDT (2 mins, 22 secs time to read)

AMD is expected to enter the arena with Big Navi in just a few months time, with its new RDNA 2 architecture powering what should be the new Radeon RX 6000 series led by the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: Big Navi costs $999 in these leaked slides 05
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: Big Navi costs $999 in these leaked slides 03
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: Big Navi costs $999 in these leaked slides 02
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: Big Navi costs $999 in these leaked slides 04
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: Big Navi costs $999 in these leaked slides 05

A new leak has appeared online teasing all of the specs of the Radeon RX 6900 XT -- but it's so totally fake, for as exciting as it sounds. The Radeon RX 6900 XT, at least in these leaked specs, is a beast. We have a huge 80 compute units offering 22.7 TFLOPs of compute performance, and a gigantic 14GB of GDDR6 memory.

AMD is using 18Gbps GDDR6 memory on the purported Radeon RX 6900 XT in these leaked specs, where over a 448-bit memory bus we have 1008GB/sec of memory bandwidth. The Navi 20 GPU is clocked at 1890MHz base, 2055MHz Game Clock, and up to 2220MHz Boost Clock.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: Big Navi costs $999 in these leaked slides 02

AMD will offer the Radeon RX 6900 XT for $999 according to these leaked specs.

But in the leaked slides is "RXRT" which is AMD's turn at ray tracing with the "RXRT" standing for Radeon RX Ray Tracing -- seems weird. Microsoft DXR is what is powering the ray tracing side of those games, not "RXRT".

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: Big Navi costs $999 in these leaked slides 03

On the 'Ultimate 4K Gaming Experience' slide, the leaker has made some errors here including not naming 'The Witcher 3' properly (AMD would never refer to it as just 'Witcher 3') while Red Dead Redemption isn't even on the PC. Its sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2 is, but not the original game.

But it has to be the oh-so-clear use of the original image of the "Radeon RX 6900 XT" which looks to be the Radeon RX Vega 64 LCE and Radeon RX 5700 if they had a baby. The leaker seems to have Frankenstein-ed the image, with AdoredTV explaining: "liquid radiator and pipes come from the Vega64 Liquid picture shown to the bottom-right, with the exact same shadowing, right down to the fan blades".

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: Big Navi costs $999 in these leaked slides 04

Better yet, the team at AdoredTV goes deeper: "Speaking of which, the shadows on the radiator clearly show a light source coming from 11 o'clock, but the shadow on the hub of the blower fan shows a light source from 9 o'clock. The hub of the blower was taken from a different photo of a Radeon 5700 (non-XT), likely because of the stark shimmer of the hub from first picture of the 5700 non-XT needed to be altered to make it more unique and not as readily recognizable".

Take that, leaker.

NEWS SOURCE:adoredtv.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

