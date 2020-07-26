NVIDIA A100 Ampere benchmarked, is now the 'fastest GPU ever recorded'

NVIDIA announced its Ampere GPU architecture with the introduction of the Ampere A100 accelerator earlier this year, the company's first 7nm GPU -- and also its first PCIe 4.0 card too. But what good is a next generation GPU if it hasn't been benchmarked yet?

This is where Jules Urbach, the CEO of OTOY -- a cloud graphics company famous for its Octane Render software, has benchmarked NVIDIA's new A100 accelerator. The new Ampere-based NVIDIA A100 accelerator was benchmarked on OctaneBench -- a benchmark designed to test the performance in OctaneRender.

OTOY benchmarked the GA100-based card which consists of 6912 CUDA cores, and 40GB of super-fast HBM2 memory.

Ampere is around 43% faster than Turing in OctaneRender, and that's with RTX off. It will be impressive to see how those radically tuned Tensor and RT Cores crank on the Ampere silicon, versus its Turing brethren.

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up.

