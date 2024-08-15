NVIDIA launches cute and tiny RTX 2000E Ada workstation GPU: single-slot, 16GB GDDR6 ECC memory

NVIDIA's new RTX 2000E Ada workstation GPU launched: 16GB GDDR6 memory with ECC on a 128-bit memory bus, with 224GB/sec bandwidth for 50W max TDP.

NVIDIA has just introduced its new RTX 2000E Ada workstation graphics card, featuring a single-slot design and 16GB of GDDR6 memory with ECC support.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The company unveiled its new RTX 2000 Ada entry-level workstation GPUs earlier this year, but the new RTX 2000E Ada is something different: the "E" means it has ECC memory. The new NVIDIA RTX 2000E Ada is a low-profile, single-slot workstation GPU with ECC memory that will detect and fix single-bit errors in real-time.

ECC memory is a big deal in the professional world, where processing data accuracy simply can't be compromised, and that's exactly with the new entry-level RTX 2000E Ada workstation GPU is here for. Inside, it features 22 RT cores, 88 Tensor cores, and 2816 CUDA cores.

NVIDIA's new RTX 2000E Ada workstation GPU features 16GB of GDDR6 memory with ECC support, falling onto a 128-bit memory bus with around 224GB/sec of memory bandwidth. It ust sips power, with no external power connector required, and a 50W max TDP. This is 20W lower than the non-ECC edition (RTX 2000 Ada) as well as packing 4 x miniDisplayPort 1.4a ports for display connectivity.

The new RTX 2000E Ada has around the same compute performance as the non-E card, but slightly slower as it has 20W less TDP (50W versus 70W) and lower GPU clocks. It has the same CUDA core count, spitting out up to 8.9 TFLOPs of single-precision compute performance (compared to 12 TFLOPs).

There's 20.5 TFLOPS of RT Core performance, and 71 TOPS/71 TFLOPs of Tensor AI performance, with DLSS 3 and AV1 encoder support out of the box, perfect for content creators, streamers, and broadcasters.

3

PNY explains the new NVIDIA RTX 2000E Ada workstation GPU on its website: "The NVIDIA RTX™ 2000E Ada Generation brings the power of NVIDIA RTX to more professionals with a powerful low-profile, single-slot graphics processing unit (GPU) design. It delivers hardware-accelerated real-time ray tracing, AI-accelerated compute, and high-performance graphics to creative professionals in a half height, half-length, single slot form factor workstations".

The company continues: "Based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, the VR ready NVIDIA RTX 2000E Ada Generation combines 22 third-generation RT™ cores, 88 fourth-generation Tensor cores, and 2,816 next-generation NVIDIA CUDA® cores, as well as 16GB GDDR6 graphics memory with error correction code (ECC) support. With the adoptions of NVIDIA RTX technology, professionals are empowered to design better, render faster, and work better with NVIDIA RTX™ 2000E Ada Generation".