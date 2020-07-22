NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 rumor: 20% faster than GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

We should expect around 20% more performance out of the Ampere GeForce RTX 3080 over the Turing-based NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

| Jul 22, 2020 at 12:39am CDT

We have another new rumor to share on Ampere GPU performance, this time with the GeForce RTX 3080 and insider KatCorgi on Twitter who tweeted:

This about lines up with previous estimates, with the new rumor suggesting the GeForce RTX 3080 is around 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. There is nothing specific to go from here, but it lines up with the 40-50% upgrade that the RTX 3080 Ti / RTX 3090 is meant to bring over the RTX 2080 Ti.

If it's a raw 20% improvement over the RTX 2080 Ti without running magic DLSS 3.0 technology or something, then that will be a nice upgrade over the RTX 2080 Ti -- except I'm sure the RTX 3080 will deploy with 10GB of GDDR6 (and a much higher TDP at 300W or over).

Speaking of DLSS, you should check out my Death Stranding benchmarked at 8K with DLSS 2.0 article, it really shines in Death Stranding and especially at 7680 x 4320.

View 4 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 rumor: 20% faster than GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 3080 should roll out with 10GB of GDDR6 at 19Gbps on a wide 320-bit memory bus, which should provide around 760GB/sec of memory bandwidth. This would provide it with some monster upgrades in performance, especially at 1440p and 4K.

More reading:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 rumor: 20% faster than GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 04 | TweakTown.com
  • Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. You can read more on that here.
  • NVCache: Ampere is meant to have something called NVCache, which would be NVIDIA's own form of AMD's HBCC (High Bandwidth Cache Controller, more on that here). NVCache would use your system RAM and SSD to super-speed game load times, as well as optimizing VRAM usage. You can read more on NVCache here.
  • Tensor Memory Compression: NVCache is interesting, but Tensor Memory Compression will be on Ampere, and will reportedly use Tensor Cores to both compress and decompress items that are stored in VRAM. This could see a 20-40% reduction in VRAM usage, or more VRAM usage with higher textures in next-gen games and Tensor Memory Compression decreasing that VRAM footprint by 20-40%.
  • How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards. You can read more on those rumors here.
  • Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power. You can read more on that here.
  • Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago. More on that here.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 rumor: 20% faster than GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 05 | TweakTown.com

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 rumor: 20% faster than GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 02 | TweakTown.com

Even more reading:

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080TI Overclocked 11G (ROG-STRIX-RTX-2080TI-O11G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1499.66
$1499.66$1499.66$1299.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/22/2020 at 12:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.