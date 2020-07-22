NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 rumor: 20% faster than GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

We should expect around 20% more performance out of the Ampere GeForce RTX 3080 over the Turing-based NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

We have another new rumor to share on Ampere GPU performance, this time with the GeForce RTX 3080 and insider KatCorgi on Twitter who tweeted:

This about lines up with previous estimates, with the new rumor suggesting the GeForce RTX 3080 is around 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. There is nothing specific to go from here, but it lines up with the 40-50% upgrade that the RTX 3080 Ti / RTX 3090 is meant to bring over the RTX 2080 Ti.

If it's a raw 20% improvement over the RTX 2080 Ti without running magic DLSS 3.0 technology or something, then that will be a nice upgrade over the RTX 2080 Ti -- except I'm sure the RTX 3080 will deploy with 10GB of GDDR6 (and a much higher TDP at 300W or over).

Speaking of DLSS, you should check out my Death Stranding benchmarked at 8K with DLSS 2.0 article, it really shines in Death Stranding and especially at 7680 x 4320.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 3080 should roll out with 10GB of GDDR6 at 19Gbps on a wide 320-bit memory bus, which should provide around 760GB/sec of memory bandwidth. This would provide it with some monster upgrades in performance, especially at 1440p and 4K.

More reading:

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

Even more reading: