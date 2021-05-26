NVIDIA tells you to 'Get Ready' for GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti

NVIDIA begins its hype campaign for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, ready for June 3 and June 10 releases.

Aaaaaaaaaaand away we go!

NVIDIA has just kicked off its marketing campaign for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards, both of which will be unveiled at the Computex 2021 keynote next week.

It's all started on Twitter, with NVIDIA saying "Get Ready" and dumping a video teasing the new graphics cards. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be based on the Ampere GA102-225 GPU with 10240 CUDA cores, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- up from the 10GB of GDDR6X memory on the GeForce RTX 3080.

Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will use the Ampere GA104-400 GPU with 6144 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory. As for pricing and availability, well pricing we'll talk about when NVIDIA makes it official -- and "official pricing" doesn't mean much anymore (at least, hopefully, temporarily). June 3 for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti review, and June 10 for the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

