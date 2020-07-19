NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere DLSS 3.0 could work on ANY game that uses TAA

NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 could work with any game, and would be a huge silver bullet for AMD's Big Navi 'NVIDIA Killer' when it launches.

| Jul 19, 2020 at 10:32pm CDT

NVIDIA has some near GPU cheat codes when it comes to its DLSS technology (Deep Learning Super Sampling), with DLSS 2.0 providing double the performance in Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding.

But according to Moore's Law is Dead, DLSS 3.0 is going to be an even bigger game changer. In his latest video, Tom talks about some of the other Ampere GPU features (you can read more on the 3-4x ray tracing performance on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti right here) and one of them is DLSS 3.0 technology.

DLSS 3.0 will reportedly "work in any game with TAA" but it will require a Game Ready driver to do so, meaning developers will have to do some "specific programming per game to get it to work, but it should be easier than before".

As for performance, Tom notes that his sources said "results vary wildly between games, but the overall quality is higher than before". An interesting note is that "some evidence NVIDIA will be turning DLSS 3.0 on by default, possibly overriding settings in some games and pushing benchmarking sites to use it in comparisons with RDNA 2".

Now to give some "insider" information from a "benchmarking site" perspective, I would say this "pushing benchmarking sites to use it [DLSS 3.0] in comparisons with RDNA 2" would mean NVIDIA would tell reviewers like me in their Reviewers Guide "hey, DLSS 3.0 kicks ass, we think you should talk about it".

DLSS was impressive but not many games used it, DLSS 2.0 is even more impressive (I've got some Death Stranding at 8K resolution tests in an article coming in the next 24 hours that'll blow your mind), but DLSS 3.0 sounds like it could be a game changer if it does indeed work with any game that uses TAA.

  • Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. You can read more on that here.
  • NVCache: Ampere is meant to have something called NVCache, which would be NVIDIA's own form of AMD's HBCC (High Bandwidth Cache Controller, more on that here). NVCache would use your system RAM and SSD to super-speed game load times, as well as optimizing VRAM usage. You can read more on NVCache here.
  • How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards. You can read more on those rumors here.
  • Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power. You can read more on that here.
  • Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago. More on that here.
NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere DLSS 3.0 could work on ANY game that uses TAA 05 | TweakTown.com

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

