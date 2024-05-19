NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER modded: 26Gbps GDDR6X, becomes faster than RTX 4080

TechLab and Paulo Gomes have modded the memory on the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER -- to 26Gbps GDDR6X -- making it faster than the RTX 4080.

I've gotta say, I would never do this myself... but I really do love seeing modded graphics cards like this. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card has been modded, with 24Gbps and 26Gbps GDDR6X memory.

A competition was recently held in Brazil between the Paulo Gomes and TecLab teams, with the competition involving swapping out the VRAM on the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card with faster memory, and overclocking it to its absolute limits.

NVIDIA ships the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card with 21Gbps GDDR6X memory modules, with NVIDIA using Micron 21Gbps GDDR6X dies (161-0479-900) were swapped, and modded, with 24Gbps GDDR6X dies (161-0480-900).

It's not like you or I can easily switch out and replace memory modules on a graphics card, but these teams have serious experience with the soldering, modding, and tweaking required to the PCB and BIOS to get the modded VRAM amounts working. It's not easy, but for pros... it's a fantastic journey of modding.

Better yet... no exotic LN2 cooling was used, with the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics cards (both GALAX and Manli) were overclocked using their stock cooling solutions. Whilst being overclocked, both the GPU and VRAM dies were overclocked as far as they could go.

The Paulo Gomes team overclocked the GPU by +200MHz, and the GDDR6X by +2000MHz, resulting in a score of 8870 points, while the TecLab team (GALAX) pushed the GALAX RTX 4070 Ti SUPER further, with +271MHz on the GPU and +2850MHz on the GDDR6X memory, pushing the score to 9133 points in the Unigine Superposition benchmark.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 scores 8525 points in Unigine Superposition, so the overclocked RTX 4070 Ti SUPER hitting 8870 points and 9133 points (24Gbps and 26Gbps, respectively). Impressive to see, and increases my anticipation levels for next-gen GDDR7 memory in the upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

VideoCardz had a compilation of benchmark results, making it easier to see the overclocking achievement from Paulo Gomes and TecLab: