This is the other life-threatening disease emerging out of China

Another life-threatening disease has been reported in China, and its not the coronavirus, but something worse.

| Jul 6, 2020 at 7:34 am CDT

Over the weekend, China reported on a new disease that seems to be emerging in Inner Mongolia, and that new disease is the bubonic plague.

Yes, that's right, it isn't another case of coronavirus, or an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but instead, the bubonic plague. According to the statement on the local health commission's website, a hospital located in northern China's Inner Mongolia has a suspected case of bubonic plague.

In response to this case of the bubonic plague, Bloomberg reports a third-level warning alert has been issued this past Saturday and that the warning level will extend to the end of the year. Human-to-human transmission of the infection is completely possible, which is why the Bayannaoer health commission has publicly issued a warning for everyone to take precautions. If you are interested in finding out more information about the bubonic plague, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

