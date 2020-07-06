This is the other life-threatening disease emerging out of China

Another life-threatening disease has been reported in China, and its not the coronavirus, but something worse.

Over the weekend, China reported on a new disease that seems to be emerging in Inner Mongolia, and that new disease is the bubonic plague.

Yes, that's right, it isn't another case of coronavirus, or an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but instead, the bubonic plague. According to the statement on the local health commission's website, a hospital located in northern China's Inner Mongolia has a suspected case of bubonic plague.

In response to this case of the bubonic plague, Bloomberg reports a third-level warning alert has been issued this past Saturday and that the warning level will extend to the end of the year. Human-to-human transmission of the infection is completely possible, which is why the Bayannaoer health commission has publicly issued a warning for everyone to take precautions. If you are interested in finding out more information about the bubonic plague, check out this link here.

