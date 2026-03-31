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Apple's foldable iPhone is the 'most significant overhaul' of the iPhone ever

Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone is now expected to be the 'most significant overhaul' to the iconic iPhone design that Apple has ever done.

Apple's foldable iPhone is the 'most significant overhaul' of the iPhone ever
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: Apple's upcoming iPhone Fold will introduce the most significant design change since the iPhone's launch, featuring a book-style foldable form with a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch inner display for multitasking, stainless steel and titanium alloy hinge, dual rear cameras, front camera, and a Touch ID side button.

In a new article from Bloomberg reporter and Apple insider Mark Gurman, Apple's upcoming iPhone Fold is set to be the biggest shift in iPhone design since the smartphone's inception, marking the "first actual form-factor change".

Apple's foldable iPhone is the 'most significant overhaul' of the iPhone ever 56115656
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Gurman points out in the recent newsletter that Apple is known for making "big" changes to the iPhone design every few generations, citing the iPhone 4, iPhone 6, and iPhone X as examples of such overhauls.

However, when it comes to the long-rumored Fold, Apple will be doing the biggest overhaul yet to the iPhone design as it will be a completely new form factor. Apple's iPhone Fold has been rumored for quite some time, and as leaks continue to surface about its design, a fairly clear picture of its physical appearance is emerging.

Reports indicate Apple will go with a book-style foldable design, meaning an outer display paired with a larger inner display. Just like on other Foldable devices, the Fold's inner display will be intended for multitasking, such as having two apps open side by side.

It was only recently that industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published specific details for the iPhone Fold, writing that it's expected to have a 5.5-inch outer screen that unfolds into a 7.8-inch internal screen. The hinge is made from stainless steel and a titanium alloy. The battery cells are similar to those found in the iPhone 17, and it has two rear cameras, one front-facing camera, and a Touch ID side button. Recently, a leaker pointed to Samsung about to begin mass production on the foldable OLED display. More on that story below.

Photo of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Smartphone
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News Sources:cnet.com and bloomberg.com

Tech and Science Editor

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

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