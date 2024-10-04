Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

81-year-old sentenced to prison for breeding and selling enormous sheep clones

An 81-year-old Montana man who pleaded guilty to creating enormous hybrid sheep clones has received a prison sentence and a hefty fine.

81-year-old sentenced to prison for breeding and selling enormous sheep clones
Published
1 minute & 60 seconds read time

It was back in March this year that Arthur "Jack" Schubarth pleaded guilty to the breeding and selling of giant hybrid sheep, which authorities described as an "audacious scheme".

81-year-old sentenced to prison for breeding and selling enormous sheep clones 61565165
2

Initial reports stated Schubarth purchased parts of the Marco Polo argali sheep, which can weigh as much as 300 pounds. These parts were purchased from Kyrgyzstan and imported into the United States. However, Schubarth didn't declare the imported parts, and for good reason, as that particular species of sheep is protected both internationally and domestically by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

Schubarth extracted DNA samples from the parts and took them to a lab to create embryos, of which he received 165 in November 2016. Schubarth then created a pure genetic Marco Polo argali that he named "Montana Mountain King," which was milked for its semen to create herds of these hybrid sheep, which authorities said were then sold and hunted for trophies.

"His actions threatened Montana's native wildlife species for no other reason than he and his co-conspirators wanted to make more money," Todd Kimm, assistant attorney general for the DoJ's Environmental and Natural Resources Division

The Department of Justice has sentenced Schubarth to six months in prison and fines totaling $24,000, which the authorities say is for committing two felony wildlife crimes "a conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and substantively violating the Lacey Act". Moreover, the DOJ pointed out that two of Schubarth's giant hybrid sheep died of a chronic wasting disease called Johne's disease. This disease can spread between animations and through the environment.

"This case exemplifies the serious threat that wildlife trafficking poses to our native species and ecosystems," said Edward Grace, assistant director of the US Fish and Wildlife Service's Office of Law Enforcement, in the statement. "Mr. Schubarth's actions not only violated multiple laws designed to protect wildlife, but also risked introducing diseases and compromising the genetic integrity of our wild sheep populations."

"I will have to work the rest of my life to repair everything I've done," Schubarth told the judge before the sentencing, per the Associated Press

Photo of the product for sale

ORICO M.2 NVMe Cloner Dual-Bay NVMe Docking Station USB C to NVMe SSD Enclosure

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$99.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/4/2024 at 10:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles