Apex Legends smacked by wave of negative Steam review bombs

Apex Legends players are taking to the title's Steam listing to voice their disdain for the recent monetization strategy implemented by EA.

Published
1 minute & 11 seconds read time

Apex Legends is the latest game to be hit with a wave of negative reviews on Steam, as players of the popular battle royale rally against EA's latest monetization strategy.

Apex Legends smacked by wave of negative Steam review bombs 989789
Open Gallery 3

If gaming history serves us at all, we know that gamers aren't fans of quick cash grabs, particularly if they come in the form of microtransactions that plague the game with a bunch of unappealing cosmetics or, in some worse cases, items that give buyers an advantage. Apex Legends has been put in the crosshairs as EA has decided to essentially release two battle passes instead of one long one that would run throughout the season.

The decision to split the battle pass into two halves means players are no longer able to save up Apex Coins from battle passes to then spend on premium tiers in future battle passes. EA has changed it so that premium tiers cost $9.99. The immediate reaction to this change by players was fury, as players rushed to the Steam listing to call out EA for its seemingly tone-deaf cash grab.

Apex Legends smacked by wave of negative Steam review bombs 6546546
Open Gallery 3

Apex Legends players have been getting the short end of the stick for quite some time, with countless reports of bugs, hacking, cheats, and general issues. Despite these criticisms, which are found in most other free-to-play battle royales in various degrees, Apex Legends still remains one of the most-played titles on Steam, clocking in over 216,000 peak concurrent players on July 19.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/18/2024 at 10:54 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:store.steampowered.com, pcgamer.com, pcgamer.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags