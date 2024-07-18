Apex Legends smacked by wave of negative Steam review bombs

Apex Legends is the latest game to be hit with a wave of negative reviews on Steam, as players of the popular battle royale rally against EA's latest monetization strategy.

If gaming history serves us at all, we know that gamers aren't fans of quick cash grabs, particularly if they come in the form of microtransactions that plague the game with a bunch of unappealing cosmetics or, in some worse cases, items that give buyers an advantage. Apex Legends has been put in the crosshairs as EA has decided to essentially release two battle passes instead of one long one that would run throughout the season.

The decision to split the battle pass into two halves means players are no longer able to save up Apex Coins from battle passes to then spend on premium tiers in future battle passes. EA has changed it so that premium tiers cost $9.99. The immediate reaction to this change by players was fury, as players rushed to the Steam listing to call out EA for its seemingly tone-deaf cash grab.

Apex Legends players have been getting the short end of the stick for quite some time, with countless reports of bugs, hacking, cheats, and general issues. Despite these criticisms, which are found in most other free-to-play battle royales in various degrees, Apex Legends still remains one of the most-played titles on Steam, clocking in over 216,000 peak concurrent players on July 19.