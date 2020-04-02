Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,546 Reviews & Articles | 60,016 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: This is our first look at the PlayStation 5 retail boxflame

Did you know there's coronavirus action figures? Well, you do now!

You didn't know there were COVID-19 coronavirus action figures? You do now

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 2, 2020 at 11:31 pm CDT (3 mins, 17 secs reading time)

I thought this was an April Fools Day joke before I wrote it, but it's not -- there are real coronavirus action figures that have been on the market for weeks now, shown off on Death by Toys on Facebook.

Did you know there's coronavirus action figures? Well, you do now! 03 | TweakTown.com

Yeah, there's real coronavirus action figures and I'm pretty sure I'm still in this reality and haven't skipped over a few hertz. It all started with the 'coronavirus action figures' in some Novelty Sick Action Figures, which you can buy from Death by Toys right here.

The Novelty Sick Action Figures let you "recreate the classic global pandemic" with "custom made Action Figures". You will get a set of 3, which are mounted on a single-sided cardback. Death by Toys notes that covering the puff balls with tiny red dots was a "complete pain".

More Reading on COVID-19 coronavirus

Buy at Amazon

Contagion (2011)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$7.99
$7.99$9.99$12.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/2/2020 at 11:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.