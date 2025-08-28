New Dino Crisis games were in development at Capcom, but the projects went extinct

New reports say that Capcom tried to resurrect the Dino Crisis series multiple times over the last two decades, with one attempt just a few years back.

Fans of the 90s survival series Dino Crisis have always wondered why Capcom never brought the series back...but it wasn't for lack of effort. New reports say that Capcom tried to make new modernized Dino Crisis games but the productions ultimately fizzled out.

Cult hit Dino Crisis was almost resurrected for the modern generation, and new reports from highly trustworthy insider DuskGolem indicate that Capcom made multiple efforts to bring the series back.

The games didn't make it past the early prototyping phases, however, and the publisher's overall commitment to developing a potentially high-cost AAA title in a semi-obscure franchise remains in question. Dino Crisis has sold 4.5 million copies across four games--for reference, classic franchise Ghosts'n Goblins has 4.7 million sales.

"I hope Capcom eventually figures out what they want to do with Dino Crisis," DuskGolem said on Twitter.

"For the record, and I don't believe this is new info, but there has been a couple attempts in the last decade to remake Dino Crisis; the first by Capcom Vancouver before they were shut down (still have some of the leaked materials for that on my hard drive actually), and the second a few years ago, but it just wasn't turning out well, so it got scrapped.

"I hope they one day figure out how they want to go forward with Dino Crisis and it is able to pass prototyping stages."

Capcom's current production cycle is built on the strength of its continually-evolving RE Engine, which is now being iterated upon with the next-gen RE neXt project.

New games like Resident Evil 9 Requiem and the mech action game Pragmata utilize higher levels of optimizations that may have been available at the time when Capcom was prototyping these early Dino Crisis projects, so we have to wonder when the technology, passion, and risk assessment all line up and allow the resurrection of the long-dormant IP.