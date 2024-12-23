Steam Replay is back, giving you a fresh look at what you've been playing in 2024

Steam Replay 2024 gives a breakdown of your PC gaming for the year, from most played to the genres you love and how many achievements you've unlocked.

TL;DR: Steam Replay 2024 provides a personalized summary of your PC gaming activity, highlighting stats like achievements and playtime. This year saw major releases like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and indie hits like Hades 2. Despite new games, only 15% of playtime was on new releases, with classics dominating. Steam Replay 2024 provides a personalized summary of your PC gaming activity, highlighting stats like achievements and playtime. This year saw major releases like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and indie hits like Hades 2. Despite new games, only 15% of playtime was on new releases, with classics dominating.

Steam Replay is back for 2024, giving a breakdown of all the PC games you've been playing throughout the year. Following similar annual gaming summaries from Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo, Valve's Steam Replay first debuted in 2022. It's chock full of stats and figures to remind you of what PC games you were into throughout the year.

2

Yes, I've played a lot of roguelikes on my Steam Deck this year.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

2024 has been a banner year for new releases from Black Myth: Wukong to Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree to Helldivers 2 to the long-awaited arrival of STALKER 2. Of course, it's also been a big year for indie releases like Balatro and Hades 2's early access debut. Plus, the usual heavy hitters like Counter-Strike 2 and Call of Duty.

What's excellent about Steam Replay is that it's personalized for you, and you can choose to share all your PC gaming stats or keep them private. It's a sea of nifty charts and figures, from how many achievements you've unlocked to how many games you've played to your longest gaming streak.

2024, for me, was the year that the Steam Deck finally made its way to Australia, so my Stema Replay is full of roguelikes and action games. The excellent V Rising, which hit 1.0 this year, was my most-played game, followed by Hades II. And with the Vampire Survivors-like Halls of Torment handing out achievements like candy, I unlocked 643 achievements throughout 2024.

Interestingly, the Steam Replay data confirms that only 15% of all playtime spent by Steam users in 2024 was spent playing new releases, which reinforces the dominance of games like Counter-Strike 2, DOTA 2, GTA 5, and PUBG on Steam charts and stats.

Check your Steam Replay for 2024 here.