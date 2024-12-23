All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Steam Replay is back, giving you a fresh look at what you've been playing in 2024

Steam Replay 2024 gives a breakdown of your PC gaming for the year, from most played to the genres you love and how many achievements you've unlocked.

Steam Replay is back, giving you a fresh look at what you've been playing in 2024
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Steam Replay 2024 provides a personalized summary of your PC gaming activity, highlighting stats like achievements and playtime. This year saw major releases like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and indie hits like Hades 2. Despite new games, only 15% of playtime was on new releases, with classics dominating.

Steam Replay is back for 2024, giving a breakdown of all the PC games you've been playing throughout the year. Following similar annual gaming summaries from Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo, Valve's Steam Replay first debuted in 2022. It's chock full of stats and figures to remind you of what PC games you were into throughout the year.

Yes, I've played a lot of roguelikes on my Steam Deck this year.
2

Yes, I've played a lot of roguelikes on my Steam Deck this year.

2024 has been a banner year for new releases from Black Myth: Wukong to Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree to Helldivers 2 to the long-awaited arrival of STALKER 2. Of course, it's also been a big year for indie releases like Balatro and Hades 2's early access debut. Plus, the usual heavy hitters like Counter-Strike 2 and Call of Duty.

What's excellent about Steam Replay is that it's personalized for you, and you can choose to share all your PC gaming stats or keep them private. It's a sea of nifty charts and figures, from how many achievements you've unlocked to how many games you've played to your longest gaming streak.

2024, for me, was the year that the Steam Deck finally made its way to Australia, so my Stema Replay is full of roguelikes and action games. The excellent V Rising, which hit 1.0 this year, was my most-played game, followed by Hades II. And with the Vampire Survivors-like Halls of Torment handing out achievements like candy, I unlocked 643 achievements throughout 2024.

Interestingly, the Steam Replay data confirms that only 15% of all playtime spent by Steam users in 2024 was spent playing new releases, which reinforces the dominance of games like Counter-Strike 2, DOTA 2, GTA 5, and PUBG on Steam charts and stats.

Check your Steam Replay for 2024 here.

NEWS SOURCE:steamcommunity.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

