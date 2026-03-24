Crimson Desert reaches 3 million sales in 5 days, strong sales for a new IP

Crimson Desert has now sold 3 million copies in just 5 days, adding even more fuel to the new IP's surprisingly explosive sales on consoles and PC.

TL;DR: Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss's new open-world action RPG, sold 3 million copies in 5 days, marking it as one of the fastest-selling new IPs and the developer's first offline title. Despite strong sales, Pearl Abyss's stock declined, while updates and player feedback on controls and mounts are ongoing.

Pearl Abyss's new IP continues to break sales milestones, with the game selling millions more copies in just a few days time.

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Crimson Desert's success continues as the game gains momentum. South Korean developer Pearl Abyss confirms that the open-world action RPG has now sold 3 million copies in 5 days, up from the previous breakout sales of 1 million sold in 3 days. Note that these figures are sell-through, and not just shipments, representing complete sales to consumers.

"We are grateful to share Crimson Desert has sold through 3 million copies worldwide. To everyone who has stepped into Pywel and shared this journey with us, thank you. Your feedback continues to help shape the experience, and we will keep working to make the journey ahead even more enjoyable for our players," Pearl Abyss wrote on Twitter.

The numbers make Crimson Desert one of the fastest-selling new IPs on the market, especially for a singleplayer game--and Pearl Abyss's first-ever offline title. Unfortunately, these milestones have yet to meaningfully positively impact Pearl Abyss stock, with the company's shares dropping by another -3% in value on the Korean Stock Exchange after these sales milestones were revealed.

Pearl Abyss is committed to updating Crimson Desert over time, already prepping fixes to the game's controls. Fans are also calling for more permanent mounts, citing that the game is potentially misleading gamers through its advertisements that show multiple animals being ridden throughout the game, yet these creatures can't be ridden around on at will and will disappear after a time.