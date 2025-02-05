Paris AI summit next week will be the test for US, China cooperation

The Paris AI Summit will test whether the US and China can find common ground on AI governance or if their growing rivalry will escalate further.

As world leaders gather in France next week for the AI Action Summit over February 10-11, all eyes will be on President Trump to see whether the United States and China can find some common ground on the matter of AI governance. With nearly 100 nations in attendance, the event focuses on the safe development of artificial intelligence, with focus areas covering everything from labor disruptions to national sovereignty, global AI governance, and open-source AI.

However, the real test will be whether the US and China can bridge the growing gap created by the AI arms race. With tensions rising in Washington over AI leadership and national security, stakeholders from tech companies including Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI are also slated to attend. It remains unclear whether DeepSeek CEO Lian Wenfeng will be present, though the company's rapid rise is certain to be a major talking point.

Beyond geopolitical tensions, funding for AI development is expected to be a likely outcome of the summit, with philanthropies and businesses expected to commit $2.5 billion over five years to public-interest AI projects. Creating new AI regulation is also not on the agenda; rather, the focus will be on refining existing frameworks. Clean energy will also be a focus, given the inevitable power consumption associated with powering AI models and the push for sustainable solutions.

The US has not explicitly outlined its stance heading into the summit, but its recent actions signal a focus on AI leadership and national security. On January 30th, the Trump administration ordered a review of export controls on China, indicating the potential for further restrictions on AI chip sales. Just days later, President Trump met with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, emphasizing the need for US leadership in AI as competition from Chinese firms like DeepSeek continues to grow.

As AI continues to reshape global markets and shift the balance of power, the Paris AI Summit will be a defining test-determining whether the US and China can cooperate on AI governance or if their rivalry will only deepen further.