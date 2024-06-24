Julian Assange is FREE: released from maximum security prison, onto a flight back to Australia

Julian Assange is finally free, released from Belmarsh maximum security prison today after 1901 days under 23-hour isolation. The news was announced on the official Wikileaks account on X:

Assange was granted bail by the High Court in London, released to the Stansted airport in the afternoon, and was aboard a plane back to his home country, Australia. Wikileaks says that this is a result of a global campaign that spanned grass-roots organizers, press freedom campaigners, legislators and leaders from across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations.

Wikileaks adds that this created space for a long period of negotiations with the US Department of Justice, "leading to a deal that has not yet been formally finalized," and that they will "provide more information as soon as possible".

Julian Assange was kept in a 2x3m cell in pure isolation for 23 hours a day for over 5 years, and will soon reunite with his wife Stella Assange and their children. Julian has only known his children from prison, so I'm sure it will be quite the emotional day, and next few weeks and months with his wife and children.

The full post from Wikileaks explains:

"JULIAN ASSANGE IS FREE"

"Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of 24 June, after having spent 1901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stansted airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK."

"This is the result of a global campaign that spanned grass-roots organisers, press freedom campaigners, legislators and leaders from across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations. This created the space for a long period of negotiations with the US Department of Justice, leading to a deal that has not yet been formally finalised. We will provide more information as soon as possible."

"After more than five years in a 2x3 metre cell, isolated 23 hours a day, he will soon reunite with his wife Stella Assange, and their children, who have only known their father from behind bars."

"WikiLeaks published groundbreaking stories of government corruption and human rights abuses, holding the powerful accountable for their actions. As editor-in-chief, Julian paid severely for these principles, and for the people's right to know. As he returns to Australia, we thank all who stood by us, fought for us, and remained utterly committed in the fight for his freedom. Julian's freedom is our freedom."