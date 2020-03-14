Xbox Series X 4K 60FPS made possible by Zen 2 CPU, says 3D Realms dev
Xbox Series X will hit 4K 60FPS much more frequently thanks to its improved Zen 2 CPU
The Xbox Series X's beefy 8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU will enable it to hit 4K 60FPS in bigger AAA games, says 3D Realms co-founder Frederik Schreiber says.
Next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X is set to transform the games market, complete with enthusiast-grade hardware powered by AMD's ultra-synergized new 7nm SoCs. The console's 12TFLOP Navi 2X GPU will enable 8K gaming, hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, and insane graphics with its RDNA 2 architecture, complete with a custom-designed Zen 2 CPU to enable high FPS. Finally we have both a console GPU and CPU that've been built from the ground up to complement each other. When the two are paired together, magic like 1080p 120FPS, 4K 60FPS, and high-perf 1440p gaming is made possible.
But the question remains: Will the Xbox Series X really be able to hit 4K 60FPS in most games? Maybe. The potential to hit that kind of perf is available now more than ever, at least that's what 3D Realms says.
"We see that the Series X will have almost double the performance output, which will be a huge benefit for larger scale AAA games. And for smaller games, it will allow faster loading times, faster streaming, better AI, and, of course, 60 FPS and 4K much more often," Schreiber told GamingBolt.
So why is 3D Realms talking about next-gen systems and not a big publisher like, say, Ubisoft? A lot of these smaller companies have more freedom to discuss specifics on next-gen consoles and aren't necessarily wrapped up in NDAs and the like.
Gaming's biggest publishers--EA, Activision, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Square Enix, Capcom, etc--are all currently working on next-gen games and figuring out how to pull the most power out of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X devkits.
- Capcom is gearing up for next-gen games and will use its RE Engine to power them.
- Square Enix confirms a big lineup of next-gen games is on the way.
- Take-Two Interactive has a huge pipeline of titles in the works including new games from Rockstar, Hangar 13, annualized sports titles, and even BioShock 4.
- Activision teases big things for Call of Duty 2020, which will leverage next-gen consoles.
- EA says Battlefield 6 will blow people's minds on next-gen consoles
- Ubisoft plans to reveal new Viking Assassin's Creed, new Far Cry, and release Watch Dogs Legion on next-gen consoles
Schreiber's words somewhat reflect those of Phil Spencer, who said the Xbox Series X's Zen 2 CPU is the key to faster frame rates on the console.
"I think we've reached a point with Xbox One X in the generation where games look amazing, and there's always work we can do to look more amazing. But I want games to feel as amazing as they look," Phil Spencer said in a recent interview with Stevivor.
"We don't have that in today's generation, mainly because the CPU is under-powered relative to the GPU that's in the box, in order to reach a feel and frame rate and kind of consistency or variable refresh rate and other things that we want."
Older games will also benefit from the console's massive power leap.
The Xbox Series X will also enhance current-gen Xbox games in two key ways: The system will natively boost any backward compatible game played on it, and developers can also roll out specific enhancement patches to boost frame rates, visuals, and a lot more.
Microsoft has confirmed the Xbox Series X is compatible with every Xbox One game. If it's playable on Xbox One, it's playable on the Xbox SX, including Xbox 360 and OG Xbox games.
Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.
Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:
Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):
- 8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU
- 12 TFLOP Navi GPU on RDNA 2 architecture
- Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD
- GDDR6 memory
- 2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf
- 4x CPU power of Xbox One generation
- Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases
- Adaptive sync supported
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)
- 120FPS gaming
- Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)
- Variable Rate Shading
- Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores
- Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games
- New controller with a dedicated share button
- Compatible with Xbox One accessories
Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)
- 1440p 60FPS
- No disc drive
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU
- Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)
- 4 TFLOPs of power?
- Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- Cheaper MSRP
Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett
- 4K 60FPS
- Disc drive with 4K UHD playback
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and 12TFLOP RDNA 2 Navi GPU
- 16GB GDDR6 RAM
- 12 TFLOPs of power
- 2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- More expensive MSRP
