AMD's semi-custom Orion APU specs full leak: PS6 will be ready for next-gen gaming in 2027

TL;DR: The PlayStation 6 features AMD's semi-custom 3nm Orion APU with a 280mm² monolithic die, 160W TDP, 52 RDNA 5 CUs, and 7 Zen 6c CPU cores plus 2 Zen 6 LP cores. It supports 32Gbps GDDR7 memory on a 160-bit bus, enabling native 4K 60FPS and up to 4K 120FPS gaming performance.

We've got the full specs on the semi-custom APU made by AMD and fabbed by TSMC for Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 console, which should easily handle 4K 60FPS gaming without AI upscaling, and up to 4K 120FPS in thousands of games.

In his latest video leaker Moore's Law is Dead has provided the full leaked specs for the PS6 console and its AMD Orion APU, after months of leaks on the Orion APU, now we've got the nitty gritty. Inside of the PS6 will be the Orion APU with a 280mm2 monolithic die fabbed on TSMC's new 3nm process node, with up to 160W TDP.

The monolithic die and 160W TDP are highlights of AMD's semi-custom Orion APU for the PlayStation 6, as AMD is also making a semi-custom "Magnus" APU for Microsoft and its next-gen Xbox console, but Magnus is NOT a monolithic die but a chiplet-based die, with a higher TDP. The higher TDP = more cooling = more expensive. The chiplet Magnus APU die = more cost, more cooling = more expensive... meaning Sony could price its next-gen PS6 console at the same price of the PS5 Pro.

The PS5 Pro also uses between 200W and 240W, so the 160W TDP for the PS6 is an impressive feat, meaning we could see the PlayStation 6 launching in a smaller chassis, too.

MLID says that the Orion APU inside of the PS6 will feature 54 x RDNA 5 CUs with 2 disabled, with the leaker noting the PS6 would then have 52 CUs total, with 8 x Zen 6c cores (also 1 disabled, so 7 CPU cores) joined with 2 x Zen 6 LP cores to handle the operating system and other functions. The CPU cores will be radically faster than the Zen 2-based CPU cores inside of the PS5. AMD's semi-custom Orion APU will have a 160-bit memory bus using 32Gbps GDDR7 memory, too.

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 full specs leak: