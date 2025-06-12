Switch 2 power closer to Series S than PS4, Koei Tecmo dev says

Wild Hearts S developers at Koei Tecmo say the Switch 2 is akin to the 9th generation Xbox Series S in terms of power, not Sony's last-gen PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch 2's upgraded performance profile is closer to the Gen 9 Xbox Series S console than it is to Sony's last-gen PlayStation 4, one developer says.

Compared to its 2017 predecessor, the newly-released Switch 2 is a powerhouse of handheld performance, complete with an upgraded chip that enables 4K gaming. The real secret sauce of the Switch 2 is its built-in upscaling tech which allows devs to take lots of visual shortcuts and squeeze out more frames.

The Switch 2's mid-generational overlap makes it somewhat uneven to compare with predecessor consoles, but as far as capability goes, one developer has likened the Switch 2 more to an Xbox Series S, a console that targets 1440p 60FPS performance. The Switch 2 actually has more onboard RAM than the Series S (12GB versus 10GB) and nearly as many TFLOPs as the Series S.

In a recent interview with WCCFTech, Wild Hearts S producer Takuto Edagawa said:

Q: In terms of raw computing power, is it closer to the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox Series S? A: There are a lot of characteristics when it comes to raw computing power so it's difficult to generalize, but I think it can be thought as closer to the Series S.

Edagawa's team released Wild Hearts on both the Series X and Series S consoles and is currently working on a Switch 2 release of Wild Hearts S, a handheld version of the game.

Interestingly enough, Edagawa and his dev team are not using DLSS Super Resolution on the Switch 2 version of Wild Hearts S.

The Switch 2 is currently the best-selling video games console of all time with 3.5 million units sold in just four days.