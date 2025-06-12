Switch 2 power closer to Series S than PS4, Koei Tecmo dev says

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
The Nintendo Switch 2's upgraded performance profile is closer to the Gen 9 Xbox Series S console than it is to Sony's last-gen PlayStation 4, one developer says.
Compared to its 2017 predecessor, the newly-released Switch 2 is a powerhouse of handheld performance, complete with an upgraded chip that enables 4K gaming. The real secret sauce of the Switch 2 is its built-in upscaling tech which allows devs to take lots of visual shortcuts and squeeze out more frames.
The Switch 2's mid-generational overlap makes it somewhat uneven to compare with predecessor consoles, but as far as capability goes, one developer has likened the Switch 2 more to an Xbox Series S, a console that targets 1440p 60FPS performance. The Switch 2 actually has more onboard RAM than the Series S (12GB versus 10GB) and nearly as many TFLOPs as the Series S.
In a recent interview with WCCFTech, Wild Hearts S producer Takuto Edagawa said:
Q: In terms of raw computing power, is it closer to the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox Series S?
A: There are a lot of characteristics when it comes to raw computing power so it's difficult to generalize, but I think it can be thought as closer to the Series S.
Edagawa's team released Wild Hearts on both the Series X and Series S consoles and is currently working on a Switch 2 release of Wild Hearts S, a handheld version of the game.
Interestingly enough, Edagawa and his dev team are not using DLSS Super Resolution on the Switch 2 version of Wild Hearts S.
The Switch 2 is currently the best-selling video games console of all time with 3.5 million units sold in just four days.