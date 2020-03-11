Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,523 Reviews & Articles | 59,694 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Microsoft fires digital rocket at world's largest cybercrime networkflame

Ubisoft to reveal next-gen Assassin's Creed, Far Cry on digital stream

Now that E3 2020 is cancelled, Ubisoft and other major players will host their own digital streams instead

Derek Strickland | Mar 11, 2020 at 02:15 pm CDT (2 mins, 18 secs reading time)

E3 2020 has been cancelled due to coronavirus health concerns. Big publishers like Ubisoft now plan to hold their own digital online streams instead.

Ubisoft to reveal next-gen Assassin's Creed, Far Cry on digital stream 64 | TweakTown.com

Ubisoft's E3 2020 stage show would've been tremendously exciting. Sources say that Ubisoft plans to release three big heavy-hitters as part of this year's slate: A new Far Cry game, the Viking-themed Assassin's Creed codenamed Kingdom, and the ambitious Watch Dogs Legion. Based on Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot's enthusiasm for next-gen consoles, all of these games should be optimized for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. And both Assassin's Creed and Far Cry would've likely been revealed at the show.

Ubisoft is now pivoting towards a digital venue rather than an on-stage event, but the reveals should be just as tantalizing.

"The health and well-being of our teams, players and partners is our top priority, so while we're disappointed, we fully support the ESA's decision to cancel E3 2020. E3 is and will continue to be a moment where we come together as a community and share our love of games," Ubisoft said in a statement.

"We're exploring other options for a digital experience that will allow us to share all the exciting news we have planned, stay tuned for more!"

E3 2020 may still happen after a fashion, but it won't be the same as it was.

The ESA says it's also exploring ways to host the show as a digital streamed experience, and it's possible Ubisoft will remain as part of that show. Or they could splinter off and do their own thing. If anything, the E3 banner will likely still be attached and we'll see publishers loosely connected...but ultimately they'll have total freedom and control over the online showcase.

Ubisoft will join many publishers in announcing new next-gen games that push the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to their limits.

Buy at Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2020 at 2:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.