Take-Two's games pipeline includes new Rockstar and Hangar 13 projects

Take-Two Interactive reiterates its massive new pipeline of games, which includes some big surprise projects from Mafia dev Hangar 13 alongside established IPs.

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive is working on more games than ever before. Today the publisher once again teased its slate of projects, slightly changing the vocabulary; the pipeline is now the "largest and most diverse" in Take-Two's history, a lineup that includes new unannounced games from Hangar 13, who's rumored to be working on a new Mafia set in Las Vegas.

And yes, it also includes a new title from Rockstar Games.

"Take-Two's development pipeline over the coming years is the largest and most diverse in our history, including releases from our largest franchises, new IP and a broad mix of gameplay experiences, all designed to captivate and engage audiences well beyond initial release," Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said during the earnings call.

The new pipeline is multi-year so we shouldn't expect the projects to release all at once, but over a timeline of anywhere between 3-5 years. The titles are also spread across every label--Rockstar Games, 2K Games, Social Point mobile gaming, and Private Division--and won't all be AAA games.

Confirmed projects include:

New Hangar 13 game

New game from Michael Condrey's 2K studio in Silicon Valley

Next game from Rockstar

Next BioShock game

Annual sports titles

Take-Two President Karl Slatoff was careful to say not everything in the pipeline will actually release. Some projects could get cancelled--that's how far off some of them are.

"We have visibility many years into the future in the pipeline and one thing we know for sure is that it will change. Not everything in the pipeline will see the light of day, and there will be things that are not in the pipeline that will come out. Our goal is to share what we see, which is a multi-year pipeline. We'll share more in the coming months."

Here's what management said about the new mysterious Hangar 13 project in particular:

"I wish I could tell you more about what Hangar 13 and Michael Condrey's studio are working on. It's very exciting," said Take-Two President Karl Slatoff.

"We're incredibly excited to have the teams at Hangar 13 led by Hayden and also Michael's yet-to-be-named studio as well working on new projects. As I said before, our pipeline is very diverse and it's very large and we're going to share more in the coming months. These two projects are obviously part of that. You can certainly expect that there will be games coming out of those studios."

Take-Two may reveal some of these new games before E3 2020 in June. The first projects that're likely to be unveiled include Michael Condrey's new game, the Hangar 13 project, and a handful of Private Division titles.

Grand Theft Auto 6...well...that could happen at any time.