Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 launches won't be affected by coronavirus

AMD hosted its Financial Analyst Day yesterday, where we found out more details about its next-gen RDNA 2 architecture (which it refers to as Navi 2X and we all referred to it until yesterday as Big Navi).

Not only that, but details about its next-gen Zen 3 and Zen 4 architectures for future-generation CPUs, as well as some new information on the next-gen Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 consoles. AMD's executive vice president of computing and graphics, Rick Bergman, said during the Financial Analyst Day presentation that both consoles were still on-track for release this year.

Some have been concerned that AMD, Microsoft, and Sony could delay the release of the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles over the current issues surrounding coronavirus / COVID-19, but the company said that "next generation on track" for the consoles, adding "coming Holiday 2020". I guess nothing is hurting the supply chain for these companies right now, and we have nothing to be concerned about when it comes to next-gen gaming console releases later this year.

We've seen some gigantic events being canceled or postponed over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears, with Mobile World Congress, the Game Developers Conference, Google I/O, Facebook's F8 developer conference -- and even chatter from Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, with the IOC talking about outright canceling the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Google has also ended all of its in-person job interviews for now over coronavirus fears, instead shifting to a digital-only Hangouts meeting for future employees. Twitter is also "strongly encouraging" its employees to work from home if possible, while Amazon has halted its near 800,000 strong workforce from all non-essential travel over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears.

