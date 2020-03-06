AMD says it will have Zen 3 processors by March 2021, Zen 4 in 2022

AMD's next-gen Zen 3 CPUs will be here in March 2021 on 7nm, Zen 4 arrives on 5nm in 2022

AMD talked about its next-gen Zen 3 architecture during its recent Financial Analyst Day, which will be followed up by the Zen 4 architecture the year after.

AMD has promised that its Zen 3 architecture be introduced later this year, while consumer CPUs powered by the Zen 3 architecture will arrive in March 2021. After that, we can expect the Zen 4 architecture in 2022, where I presume we'll see them introduced sometime in 2021 after Zen 3 has been firmly planted into our hearts.

The new Zen 3 processors will arrive as next-gen Ryzen 4000 series CPUs and on the 7nm node, while the Zen 4-based Ryzen 5000 series CPUs will arrive on the newer, and smaller 5nm process. We should expect a pretty big increase in performance with the new Zen 3 architecture, unlike the upgrades over the Zen architecture with the new Zen 2 architecture.

Zen 3 will be a completely new architecture, delivering improvements in virtually all areas of the CPU. The recent Zen 2 architecture had a big IPC gain, something that is quite normal -- but the performance jump with Zen 3 over Zen 2 should be much bigger.