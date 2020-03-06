Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,519 Reviews & Articles | 59,735 News Posts

AMD says it will have Zen 3 processors by March 2021, Zen 4 in 2022

AMD's next-gen Zen 3 CPUs will be here in March 2021 on 7nm, Zen 4 arrives on 5nm in 2022

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 6, 2020 at 03:32 am CST (1 min, 11 secs reading time)

AMD talked about its next-gen Zen 3 architecture during its recent Financial Analyst Day, which will be followed up by the Zen 4 architecture the year after.

AMD says it will have Zen 3 processors by March 2021, Zen 4 in 2022 07 | TweakTown.com

AMD has promised that its Zen 3 architecture be introduced later this year, while consumer CPUs powered by the Zen 3 architecture will arrive in March 2021. After that, we can expect the Zen 4 architecture in 2022, where I presume we'll see them introduced sometime in 2021 after Zen 3 has been firmly planted into our hearts.

The new Zen 3 processors will arrive as next-gen Ryzen 4000 series CPUs and on the 7nm node, while the Zen 4-based Ryzen 5000 series CPUs will arrive on the newer, and smaller 5nm process. We should expect a pretty big increase in performance with the new Zen 3 architecture, unlike the upgrades over the Zen architecture with the new Zen 2 architecture.

Zen 3 will be a completely new architecture, delivering improvements in virtually all areas of the CPU. The recent Zen 2 architecture had a big IPC gain, something that is quite normal -- but the performance jump with Zen 3 over Zen 2 should be much bigger.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (Ryzen 7 3700X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$298.99
$294.63$299.99$309.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/6/2020 at 3:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. With FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with high-end, custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU technology is unwavering.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.