Coronavirus: Twitter 'strongly encouraging' staff to work from home

Twitter is advising its employees to work from home to stay safe of COVID-19 or coronavirus spread

By Anthony Garreffa on Mar 3, 2020 at 08:55 pm CST - 2 mins, 3 secs reading time

Twitter is "strongly encouraging" that employees work from home if it is possible in their particular job, in order to "lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us - and the world around us".

Coronavirus: Twitter 'strongly encouraging' staff to work from home

The company is also putting in restrictions on particular employees based in Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea which are all required to work from home under local government restriction laws. Twitter said it is shifting away from having physical meetings to remoting into a meeting instead, in the virtual world safe from coronavirus.

With so many Twitter employees pushed into working from home, the company is using this time to deep clean and sanitize all spaces in their buildings. Twitter explains: "For those employees who prefer or need to come into the offices, they will remain open for business. Our Real Estate & Workplace team is increasing deep cleaning and sanitizing in all spaces, as well as more visual reminders for personal hygiene best practices and pre-packaged, pre-composed, and pre-plated food options".

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey himself has come out addressing the change, tweeting:

We've seen some gignatic events being canceled or postponed over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears, with Mobile World Congress, the Game Developers Conference, Google I/O, Facebook's F8 developer conference -- and even chatter from Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, with the IOC talking about outright canceling the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

You can read more on our coverage of coronavirus here.

NEWS SOURCE:media.shellypalmer.com

