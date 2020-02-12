Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
MWC canceled over coronavirus, because we didn't see that happening

GSMA has officially cancels Mobile World Congress over coronavirus outbreak

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 12, 2020 09:11 pm CST

Yeah, because we didn't see this happening -- Mobile World Congress organizers GSMA have officially canceled MWC over virtually all companies pulling out, but really it is over coronavirus fears.

mwc-cancelled-because-we-didnt-see-that-happening_01

GSMA explains: "With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has canceled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event".

In the last week or so, most major companies that were attending had pulled out with a few of them radically scaling back anyway. The likes of Amazon, Facebook, Intel, LG, NVIDIA, and Samsung all pulled out of MWC 2020 -- but in the end the event was canceled anyway.

You can read more on our coverage of coronavirus here.

