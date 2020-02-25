Dick Pound: Tokyo 2020 Olympics likely to be canceled over coronavirus

Olympic official says Tokyo is 'looking at a cancellation' of Tokyo 2020 Olympics if coronavirus isn't contained by late May

It looks like coronavirus could be causing a bigger stir throughout the world than previously thought, with Mobile World Congress (MWC) canceled over it -- people pulling out left, right, and center of the Game Developers Conference (GDC) and Computex 2020 in Taiwan now possibly in question.

How could it get worse? Seeign the Tokyo 2020 Olympics canceled. This is now a possibility, with International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound talking with the Associated Press recently, where he said that the committee will be making a final decision throughout discussions with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Pound said: "All indications are at this stage that it will be business as usual. So keep focused on your sport and be sure that the IOC is not going to send you into a pandemic situation. It's a big, big, big decision and you just can't take it until you have reliable facts on which to base it. You just don't postpone something on the size and scale of the Olympics".

