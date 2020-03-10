New York state containment zone established to curb coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo deploys the National Guard in New Rochelle to establish 'containment area' over coronavirus

The world is getting a little scary with all the fear mongering over coronavirus / COVID-19, but now New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is deploying the National Guard to New Rochelle to establish a "containment area" in what feels like it was ripped directly from Tom Clancy's The Division game.

Gov. Cuomo said on Tuesday that starting this Friday (13th of March) that all schools, large gathering places and houses of worships will be closed for 2 weeks. The new containment area will have a 1-mile radius, which will be centered around a synagogue that is reportedly the center of the cluster of the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle.

New York's Nassau County have 19 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 2 school bus drivers that took around 80 students through many routes in Long Island. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran confirmed that most of the students' families have been contacted by the Department of Health.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo said: "New Rochelle, at this point, is probably the largest cluster of these cases in the United States".

Read More: Coronavirus / COVID-19

New York Governor Cuomo has established a 1-mile containment zone in New Rochelle over the spread of coronavirus / COVID-19 in New York, while Google has recently asked all staff based in Canada or the United States to work from home if they can. Apple has just canceled an event where it was due to unveil a successor to the iPhone SE, and a new iPad, too.

Delivery start ups including Postmates have now got a "non-contact delivery option" for those who are worried about contracting coronavirus, too.

We've seen some gigantic events being canceled or postponed over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears, with Mobile World Congress, the Game Developers Conference, Google I/O, Facebook's F8 developer conference -- and even chatter from Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, with the IOC talking about outright canceling the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Google has also ended all of its in-person job interviews for now over coronavirus fears, instead shifting to a digital-only Hangouts meeting for future employees. Twitter is also "strongly encouraging" its employees to work from home if possible, while Amazon has halted its near 800,000 strong workforce from all non-essential travel over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears.

But don't worry, gamers... as AMD has confirmed that the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launches are "on track" for later this year and that coronavirus hasn't forced a delay for these launches (yet).

You can read more on our coverage of coronavirus here.

Last updated: Mar 10, 2020 at 06:32 pm CDT