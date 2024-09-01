AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs rumored to mirror RDNA 1 product positioning: aimed at mid-range

AMD is reportedly going to position its Radeon RX 8000 series "RDNA 4" family of graphics cards like it did with the first-gen Radeon RX 5000 series "RDNA" graphics cards.

In a new post from leaker Golden Pig Upgrade, who explained: "the positioning of RDNA 4 is similar to that of RDNA 1, so don't expect flagship-level performance. The focus is on reducing costs. If Navi 44 can improve the performance of mid-range GPUs, that would be a good thing. Otherwise, it could become common for NVIDIA to sell the AD107 as the RTX 4060 in the future".

AMD launched its Navi 10 XT GPU inside of the Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card at the time, its highest-end RDNA card (that didn't compete with NVIDIA flagship GPUs at the time). We've been hearing for months now that RDNA 4 could NOT be competing in the high-end, with AMD taking the mid-range route with its upcoming Radeon RX 8000 series graphics cards.

AMD had its planned Navi 41 GPU but rumor has it, that was cancelled. The new RDNA 4 chips to expect are the Navi 44 and Navi 48 GPUs, which we've been hearing more and more about lately, with more news on those GPUs below:

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU leaks:

64 CUs @ 2.9GHz to 3.2GHz (real-world max GPU boost clocks)

less than 96MB of next-gen Infinity Cache

256-bit memory bus

16GB of GDDR6 memory @ 20Gbps

210W to 280W power draw (TDP)

Increase in Ray Tracing Accelerator count per CU

Monolithic die manufactured on TSMC 4nm

Added FP8 + Matrix Hardware (arguably proven in the MLID PS5 Pro leak)

October-November launch time frame

$499 to $599 MSRP

The skinny on AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs:

Heavily improved ray tracing performance : In leaks over the last few months, we're hearing that there are some major ray tracing improvements in RDNA 4, with the new Radeon RX 8800 XT expected to trade blows with the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER when it comes to games with ray tracing enabled.

Improved power efficiency : AMD won't be gunning for 500W+ or something with RDNA 4, rather they'll keep efficiency in check for its RDNA 4 GPUs just like we've seen with power efficiency improvements with AMD's new Zen 5 processors.

Next-gen Infinity Cache on RDNA 4 : We should expect to see next-gen Infinity Cache on RDNA 4 graphics cards, with some rumors saying less than 96MB of Infinity Cache on Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs, with fresh rumors saying we'll see a max of 64MB on RDNA 4.

Won't beat NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 5090 or RTX 5080: Nope. NVIDIA will have the high-end gaming GPU market to itself, which it did with the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 SUPER anyway. The new Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 cards will be the gaming GPU kings in 2025. RDNA 4 will NOT compete with high-end RTX 50 series GPUs, period. We'll have to wait and see what RDNA 5 brings, which is a complete design of the GPU architecture and not coming until 2026+.

