AMD pencils in November 11 to unveil next-gen products and technology roadmaps at analyst event

AMD will present next-gen product and technology roadmaps at financial analyst day on November 11, 2025... news of RDNA 5 and Zen 6 expected.

TL;DR: AMD will host its 2025 Financial Analyst Day on November 11 in New York City, unveiling next-gen AI, Data Center products, Zen 6-based EPYC CPUs, and RDNA 5 and UDNA GPU architectures. The event will highlight AMD's long-term financial plans and AI accelerator strategies, emphasizing innovation and growth opportunities.

AMD has announced that it will be hosting its 2025 Financial Analyst Day on November 11 in New York City, where we can expect details on next-gen products and long-term financial plans from the company.

The upcoming event should be filled to the brim with new details on AI and Data Center products, with AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based "Venice" EPYC CPUs and future-generation "Verano" CPUs should be teased, as well as next-gen RDNA 5 and UDNA GPU architectures.

UDNA will be a big concentration for AMD as it has the Instinct MI400 and MI500 AI accelerators already teased, so we might get a glimpse into what to expect from the company's next-generation AI accelerators past 2027. We should get some updates to the ROCm ecosystem for AI, as well as the AMD's strategy for AI with its UDNA architecture.

The last time AMD held its Financial Analyst Day was in 2022, where the company unveiled its Zen 5 CPUs, RDNA 3 + CDNA 4 GPUs, and more.

AMD explains: "AMD announced it will host its 2025 Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in New York City. The event will feature presentations from AMD's executive leadership team, highlighting the company's strategy and growth opportunities, innovative product and technology roadmaps and long-term financial plan. A live video webcast and replay of the event will be available on the AMD Investor Relations website at ir.amd.com".