AMD's next-gen Navi 44 XL could be mid-range RDNA 4 with the Radeon RX 8600 teased

AMD is expected to unveil its new RDNA 4 GPU architecture later this year, with a smaller, mid-range focused range of Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs. One of those will be the Navi 44 XL GPU-powered card that should materialize into the Radeon RX 8600.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

In a new shipping manifest, the Navi 44 XL GPU has been spotted, the second most powerful RDNA 4 GPU other than the Navi 48 that should power the Radeon RX 8700 or Radeon RX 8800 series graphics cards. Data miner "Orlak29" spotted the new Navi 44 XL entries in a new shipping manifest that you can see above.

The purported Navi 44 XL GPU would power the mid-range Radeon RX 8600 if AMD doesn't go through any name changes in the meantime, while Navi 48 will take the slightly higher-end, but no RDNA 4 cards will be competing in the high-end against NVIDIA. Hell, AMD's new RDNA 4 cards won't even be competing against AMD's previous-gen RDNA 3-based high-end Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

5

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based Navi 48 GPU leaks:

64 CUs @ 2.9GHz to 3.2GHz (real-world max GPU boost clocks)

less than 96MB of next-gen Infinity Cache

256-bit memory bus

16GB of GDDR6 memory @ 20Gbps

210W to 280W power draw (TDP)

Increase in Ray Tracing Accelerator count per CU

Monolithic die manufactured on TSMC 4nm

Added FP8 + Matrix Hardware (arguably proven in the MLID PS5 Pro leak)

October-November launch time frame

$499 to $599 MSRP

5

The skinny on AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs:

Heavily improved ray tracing performance : In leaks over the last few months, we're hearing that there are some major ray tracing improvements in RDNA 4, with the new Radeon RX 8800 XT expected to trade blows with the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER when it comes to games with ray tracing enabled.

Improved power efficiency : AMD won't be gunning for 500W+ or something with RDNA 4, rather they'll keep efficiency in check for its RDNA 4 GPUs just like we've seen with power efficiency improvements with AMD's new Zen 5 processors.

Next-gen Infinity Cache on RDNA 4 : We should expect to see next-gen Infinity Cache on RDNA 4 graphics cards, with some rumors saying less than 96MB of Infinity Cache on Radeon RX 8000 series GPUs, with fresh rumors saying we'll see a max of 64MB on RDNA 4.

Won't beat NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 5090 or RTX 5080: Nope. NVIDIA will have the high-end gaming GPU market to itself, which it did with the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 SUPER anyway. The new Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 cards will be the gaming GPU kings in 2025. RDNA 4 will NOT compete with high-end RTX 50 series GPUs, period. We'll have to wait and see what RDNA 5 brings, which is a complete design of the GPU architecture and not coming until 2026+.

5