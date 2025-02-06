All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

GTA 6 is a 'console release' says Rockstar publisher, no PC version coming any time soon

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick says 'GTA 6 is a console release' with no PC version in sight, adds 'and we know what the current console base looks like'.

Gaming Editor
Published
4 minutes read time
TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto 6 is confirmed as a console release, with a planned launch in Fall 2025. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick emphasized Rockstar's pursuit of perfection and the game's anticipated success. Leaks suggest significant in-game destructibility and advanced graphics. A PC version may follow in 2026 or 2027.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed a console release with Rockstar publisher Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick making a statement during its earnings call today, where he said: "GTA 6 is a console release".

GTA 6 is a 'console release' says Rockstar publisher, no PC version coming any time soon 19
2

Zelnick was asked during the call about different generations of gamers wanting to play GTA 6, as dads would now be playing it with their kids who are old enough to play it. He said: "Rockstar Games seeks perfection in everything they do. If we do that right and focus on delivering for our consumers, that's our best opportunity to succeed".

He added: "GTA 6 is a console release and we know what the current console base looks like", meaning that there is no PC version that will see the light of day this year, but we could see a PC release of GTA 6 in 2026... if not, I bet we'll see it alongside NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 60 series that should drop in 2027.

During its Q3 2024 earnings call, Take-Two confirmed GTA 6 is still coming for its previously announced release window of Fall 2025, and that the game hasn't been delayed. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke with IGN ahead of the release of its financial report, saying that while "there's always a risk of slippage" the company feels "really good about it (fall 2025)".

IGN asked Zelnick how confident he felt in Rockstar being able to release GTA 6 by fall 2025, to which he said: "Look, there's always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jink things. So we feel really good about it".

Zelnick was asked if he could provide any updates about GTA 6, to which he said: "Look, I think the game is eagerly anticipated both internally and externally. We know that Rockstar seeks perfection. I never claim success before it occurs. I'm fond of saying arrogance is the enemy of continued success, so we're all running scared and looking over our shoulders and we know that the competition is not asleep. Our whole organization is super excited".

In some new leaks, we're hearing that Rockstar has been truly cooking... where you'll be able to enter around 40% of the buildings you see in GTA 6, which will see players being able to blow out windows on doors on anything that is enterable. This means that big hotels, skyscrapers, banks, malls, and other large buildings will (be around 40% enterable) but also have physical damage applied to their windows and doors.

However, smaller buildings in GTA 6 like shops, pawn shops, gas stations, and more are ALL enterable, as they're spread out through the map. These smaller buildings are more destructible than big buildings -- so it's not just the windows and doors -- but you can destroy around 60% of them.

GTA 6's smaller buildings will reportedly have particular walls crumble, the inside will be shot out, burned down, roofs will get destroyed and bent depending on the chaos happening at the time. The leaker adds that the frame of the building will stand mostly, so there's not FULL destruction, but parts of it.

NEWS SOURCE:indy100.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

