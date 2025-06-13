GTA 6 could allow music artists to upload their music directly into the game

Rockstar will reportedly allow music artists to upload their music directly into Grand Theft Auto 6, would see the game be a music streaming giant.

TL;DR: Rockstar is developing a major feature for Grand Theft Auto 6 that allows music artists to upload exclusive tracks directly into the game, potentially transforming GTA 6 into a unique music streaming platform. The game, launching May 26, 2026, will feature artist-curated radio stations, enhancing its immersive experience. Rockstar is developing a major feature for Grand Theft Auto 6 that allows music artists to upload exclusive tracks directly into the game, potentially transforming GTA 6 into a unique music streaming platform. The game, launching May 26, 2026, will feature artist-curated radio stations, enhancing its immersive experience.

Rockstar is reportedly working on a pretty big feature for Grand Theft Auto 6, which would allow music artists to upload their music directly into GTA 6.

Grammy-winning music producer Jermaine Dupri revealed during a chat in the New Rory and Mal show that artists would be able to upload their music directly into an unspecified GTA title... we shouldn't expect this to be GTA V as the release of Rockstar's next-gen GTA 6 is cooking in the ovens of the developer for 2026.

Dupri said that rapper Drake would have his own radio station in the game, and that the rapper himself could upload music to the game that's not available anywhere else... meaning GTA 6 could turn into a music streaming giant of the likes of Spotify, especially if said music isn't available anywhere else (like YouTube Music, Tidal, etc).

Music has been an integral part of every Grand Theft Auto game, so Rockstar's next-gen GTA 6 having exclusive music that's not available anywhere else -- and the ability for artists to upload their music directly to GTA 6 -- would be a big deal for the game.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S consoles on May 26, 2026.