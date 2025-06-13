GTA 6 could allow music artists to upload their music directly into the game

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
Rockstar is reportedly working on a pretty big feature for Grand Theft Auto 6, which would allow music artists to upload their music directly into GTA 6.
Grammy-winning music producer Jermaine Dupri revealed during a chat in the New Rory and Mal show that artists would be able to upload their music directly into an unspecified GTA title... we shouldn't expect this to be GTA V as the release of Rockstar's next-gen GTA 6 is cooking in the ovens of the developer for 2026.
Dupri said that rapper Drake would have his own radio station in the game, and that the rapper himself could upload music to the game that's not available anywhere else... meaning GTA 6 could turn into a music streaming giant of the likes of Spotify, especially if said music isn't available anywhere else (like YouTube Music, Tidal, etc).
Music has been an integral part of every Grand Theft Auto game, so Rockstar's next-gen GTA 6 having exclusive music that's not available anywhere else -- and the ability for artists to upload their music directly to GTA 6 -- would be a big deal for the game.
- Read more: Rockstar working on 'Project ROME' which aims to turn GTA 6 into the 'next big metaverse'
- Read more: GTA 6 is a 'console release' says Rockstar publisher, no PC version coming any time soon
- Read more: GTA 6 leaks: you can enter 40% of buildings, while ALL smaller shops can be entered, destroyed
- Read more: GTA 6 leak teases graphics are even better than RDR 2: says it 'looks and feels truly next-gen'
Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S consoles on May 26, 2026.