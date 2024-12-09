All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

GTA 6 release has every other game developer scared, publishers pushing launch dates far away

Grand Theft Auto 6 drops in 2025 and every game developer is SCARED: publishers are launching their games as FAR AWAY from GTA 6 as possible.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated to be a massive release, potentially generating billions in revenue. The excitement is causing other game publishers to delay their releases to avoid competition.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be the biggest release of virtually any product ever, with billions and billions of dollars to be made at launch... scaring other developers and publishers, making them push their game releases as far away from GTA 6 as possible.

GTA 6 release has every other game developer scared, publishers pushing launch dates far away 91
2

Rockstar is still hard at work on GTA 6, with Bloomberg reporting that the anticipation for the game is so high that some competing game publishers are "waiting as long as possible" before committing release dates for their games in the fall of 2025, according to "people familiar with their deliberations who asked not to be identified because they weren't authorized to speak publicly".

In full, Bloomberg reported: "Anticipation [for GTA 6] is so high that some competing game publishers are waiting as long as possible to commit to their release dates for the fall, according to people familiar with their deliberations who asked not to be identified because they weren't authorized to speak publicly. The publishers want to see whether GTA 6 will make its deadline or slip into 2026, these people say, and they're determined to keep their own games far, far away".

We reported earlier that GTA 6 would be so big that it will cause a "global distraction event" with millions and millions of gamers taking time off work or school with the "GTA flu". You can read more about that in the links above.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, bloomberg.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

