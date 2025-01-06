GTA 6 gameplay leaks: everything has physical place in the game, roads get destroyed by rockets

TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated to be a groundbreaking release with an exceptionally interactive game world. Leaks suggest a highly dynamic environment where debris and objects react to player actions, and NPCs engage in realistic activities like cleaning and construction. The game promises advanced physics, destructible environments, and immersive gameplay. Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated to be a groundbreaking release with an exceptionally interactive game world. Leaks suggest a highly dynamic environment where debris and objects react to player actions, and NPCs engage in realistic activities like cleaning and construction. The game promises advanced physics, destructible environments, and immersive gameplay.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be one of the biggest releases of any product in any category ever, but thanks to some new leaks, we're hearing that it will be one of the most interactive game worlds we've ever seen.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

I spotted a post on X from a GTA 6 leaker that provided some details from some light playtesting they did, saying that the world feels "very, and I mean very alive" something that "will make the gameplay even more next level". How exactly? The leaker says that everything (90% or so) has a physical place in the game, meaning that debris, litter, and more will react to both you (the player) and the world of GTA 6 around you.

GTA 6 reportedly has maintenance and cleaning crews that you'll be interacting with the in-game world, and what you (the player) does in that world. The leaker says that after something like a big crash that leaves debris and broken poles on the street, traffic jams will naturally occur until those teams clean it up.

Trucks, vans, cranes, and pick-up crews of NPCs will interact with what has happened in a "lively and natural way" to help clean up, remove debris, load them up, and take them to their HQ or to dump fields. GTA 6 will reportedly have construction workers on the side of the work -- actually working -- by digging, putting poles up with cranes or doing regular road work.

But it's this part that has me excited: the road and ground itself is destructible (the leaker says "up to a certain point) where rockets can be fired and will leave potholes with real physics in the ground, with debris being caught up into them (for example, a bottle that rolls into a pothole was shown in GTA 6's first trailer). The leaker notes that we should pay attention to when the night party scene occurs, where the guy jumps and breaks the table, the water spilled will remain there after a big storm, that is until the sun rises and evaporates it, or it'll dry over time.

NPCs and witnesses on the ground will record what you're doing and alert the cops, especially if there's a shooting or a dead body on the ground, or even a big crash. The police will establish a crime scene around the dead body, taking pictures, measurements, and then take the body (or bodies) to the mortuary (or a hospital if they're still alive).

GTA 6 is ramping up to be an absolutely incredible game, and game world, that people will spend their lives in (and make money in, too) and we all can't wait. Bring it on, Rockstar!