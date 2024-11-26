GTA 6 developer teases 'cutting-edge' tech, 'procedural generation' for objects, environments

TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated to cause a significant global distraction upon release, with many taking time off to play. A Principal Engine Programmer at Rockstar has been working on GTA 6, focusing on next-gen consoles and PC, using the RAGE engine. The game will feature advanced technologies like ray tracing and procedural generation. Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated to cause a significant global distraction upon release, with many taking time off to play. A Principal Engine Programmer at Rockstar has been working on GTA 6, focusing on next-gen consoles and PC, using the RAGE engine. The game will feature advanced technologies like ray tracing and procedural generation.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to cause a "global distraction event" when it launches, with millions taking time off of work and school to play it... but what about a beefed-up version on the PC?

We're learning about GTA 6 on "next-gen consoles" and PC from the LinkedIn profile of a Principal Engine Programmer who has been working at Rockstar since 2020, with Grand Theft Auto 6 as the only project they've worked on over the last 4 years.

The developer listed some details about working with RAGE, the in-house engine Rockstar uses for its games, with RAGE being used to power the next-generation world of GTA 6. The post teased that the developer has worked with ray tracing, ray-traced global illumination, and "procedural generation for objects and game environments".

The full post on LinkedIn from the GTA 6 developer explains: "Oversee the design, development, and optimization of core engine of Rockstar's in-house RAGE engine. Including rendering, physics, AI, and memory management, ensuring the engine can handle open world environments and simulations. I collaborated with other technical leads, producers, and directors to define the technical vision and architecture of engine systems for current and future titles".

The post continues: "Lead performance profiling and optimization efforts, pushing the limits of real-time rendering and processing to maintain smooth performance across multiple platforms, including next-gen consoles and PC. rrive the integration of new technologies and research into the engine pipeline, such as ray tracing, ray-traced global illumination, procedural generation for objects and game environments, and various other technical systems within the engine core".