Gaming

GTA 6 developer teases 'cutting-edge' tech, 'procedural generation' for objects, environments

Grand Theft Auto 6 developer teases new RAGE engine has ray tracing, procedural object generation, and more for next-gen consoles and PC.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated to cause a significant global distraction upon release, with many taking time off to play. A Principal Engine Programmer at Rockstar has been working on GTA 6, focusing on next-gen consoles and PC, using the RAGE engine. The game will feature advanced technologies like ray tracing and procedural generation.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to cause a "global distraction event" when it launches, with millions taking time off of work and school to play it... but what about a beefed-up version on the PC?

2

We're learning about GTA 6 on "next-gen consoles" and PC from the LinkedIn profile of a Principal Engine Programmer who has been working at Rockstar since 2020, with Grand Theft Auto 6 as the only project they've worked on over the last 4 years.

The developer listed some details about working with RAGE, the in-house engine Rockstar uses for its games, with RAGE being used to power the next-generation world of GTA 6. The post teased that the developer has worked with ray tracing, ray-traced global illumination, and "procedural generation for objects and game environments".

The full post on LinkedIn from the GTA 6 developer explains: "Oversee the design, development, and optimization of core engine of Rockstar's in-house RAGE engine. Including rendering, physics, AI, and memory management, ensuring the engine can handle open world environments and simulations. I collaborated with other technical leads, producers, and directors to define the technical vision and architecture of engine systems for current and future titles".

The post continues: "Lead performance profiling and optimization efforts, pushing the limits of real-time rendering and processing to maintain smooth performance across multiple platforms, including next-gen consoles and PC. rrive the integration of new technologies and research into the engine pipeline, such as ray tracing, ray-traced global illumination, procedural generation for objects and game environments, and various other technical systems within the engine core".

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

