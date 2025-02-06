Grand Theft Auto 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release during Take-Two earnings call

Take-Two confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 will beleased in Autumn 2025, crushing rumors that the game could be delayed into 2026... not long to go now!

Take-Two has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is set for a Fall 2025 release, with no delays expected. The game will feature advanced graphics, significant destructibility, and a substantial online mode. Players can enter 40% of buildings, with smaller structures being more destructible. The game is highly anticipated and expected to generate significant revenue.

Take-Two has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is confirmed for a Fall 2025 release, with the company confirming the news during its earnings call just minutes ago.

During its Q3 2024 earnings call, Take-Two confirmed GTA 6 is still coming for its previously announced release window of Fall 2025, and that the game hasn't been delayed. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke with IGN ahead of the release of its financial report, saying that while "there's always a risk of slippage" the company feels "really good about it (fall 2025)".

IGN asked Zelnick how confident he felt in Rockstar being able to release GTA 6 by fall 2025, to which he said: "Look, there's always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jink things. So we feel really good about it".

Zelnick was asked if he could provide any updates about GTA 6, to which he said: "Look, I think the game is eagerly anticipated both internally and externally. We know that Rockstar seeks perfection. I never claim success before it occurs. I'm fond of saying arrogance is the enemy of continued success, so we're all running scared and looking over our shoulders and we know that the competition is not asleep. Our whole organization is super excited".

In leaks from just a couple of weeks ago, we're hearing that Rockstar has been truly cooking... where you'll be able to enter around 40% of the buildings you see in GTA 6, which will see players being able to blow out windows on doors on anything that is enterable. This means that big hotels, skyscrapers, banks, malls, and other large buildings will (be around 40% enterable) but also have physical damage applied to their windows and doors.

However, smaller buildings in GTA 6 like shops, pawn shops, gas stations, and more are ALL enterable, as they're spread out through the map. These smaller buildings are more destructible than big buildings -- so it's not just the windows and doors -- but you can destroy around 60% of them.

GTA 6's smaller buildings will reportedly have particular walls crumble, the inside will be shot out, burned down, roofs will get destroyed and bent depending on the chaos happening at the time. The leaker adds that the frame of the building will stand mostly, so there's not FULL destruction, but parts of it.