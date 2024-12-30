GTA 6 projected to generate $3.2B revenue in first 12 months, $1B in pre-orders already

Grand Theft Auto 6 is projected to generate $3.2 billion in its first 12 months, with a huge $1 billion in pre-orders already... Rockstar to the MOON.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to make over $3.2 billion in its first 12 months on the market, with estimates of over $1 billion in pre-orders for the 2025 game already.

In some new projections from analysts at DFC Intelligence, Rockstar is poised to rake in $3.2 billion from GTA 6 in its first year alone, with analysts forecasting over $1 billion in pre-order sales before the game has even hit the market. Yoshio Osaki, the CEO of IDG Consulting, called GTA 6 "one of the biggest entertainment launches in history, not just in games but for all media".

Take-Two Interactive -- the publisher of GTA 6 -- CEO Strauss Zelnick, said "I think Rockstar Games will once against deliver something absolutely phenomenal". The Financial Times quoted Zelnick, who addressed the huge expectations, where he added: "I never claim victory before it occurs... but the anticipation is high".

We've recently seen some of that Rockstar polish on Grand Theft Auto 6, with the official trailer uploaded to Chinese social media site Bilibili in higher quality, showing some of the amazing levels of detail the studio is going to with GTA 6. We've got a link to that story above, which covers the GTA 6 trailer in higher quality showing stretch marks on a woman's thigh, and some of the most beautifully rendered lips that I've seen in a game yet.