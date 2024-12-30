All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

GTA 6 projected to generate $3.2B revenue in first 12 months, $1B in pre-orders already

Grand Theft Auto 6 is projected to generate $3.2 billion in its first 12 months, with a huge $1 billion in pre-orders already... Rockstar to the MOON.

GTA 6 projected to generate $3.2B revenue in first 12 months, $1B in pre-orders already
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto 6 is projected to generate over $3.2 billion in its first year, with $1 billion in pre-orders. Analysts and industry leaders anticipate it as a major entertainment launch. Rockstar Games is expected to deliver a groundbreaking experience, with high expectations from both the company and the public.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to make over $3.2 billion in its first 12 months on the market, with estimates of over $1 billion in pre-orders for the 2025 game already.

GTA 6 projected to generate $3.2B revenue in first 12 months, $1B in pre-orders already 405
2

In some new projections from analysts at DFC Intelligence, Rockstar is poised to rake in $3.2 billion from GTA 6 in its first year alone, with analysts forecasting over $1 billion in pre-order sales before the game has even hit the market. Yoshio Osaki, the CEO of IDG Consulting, called GTA 6 "one of the biggest entertainment launches in history, not just in games but for all media".

Take-Two Interactive -- the publisher of GTA 6 -- CEO Strauss Zelnick, said "I think Rockstar Games will once against deliver something absolutely phenomenal". The Financial Times quoted Zelnick, who addressed the huge expectations, where he added: "I never claim victory before it occurs... but the anticipation is high".

We've recently seen some of that Rockstar polish on Grand Theft Auto 6, with the official trailer uploaded to Chinese social media site Bilibili in higher quality, showing some of the amazing levels of detail the studio is going to with GTA 6. We've got a link to that story above, which covers the GTA 6 trailer in higher quality showing stretch marks on a woman's thigh, and some of the most beautifully rendered lips that I've seen in a game yet.

Photo of the Grand Theft Auto V
Best Deals: Grand Theft Auto V
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$26.25 USD
$26.69 USD -
Buy
$43.99 CAD
$39.99 CAD $42.99 CAD
Buy
£14.99
£16.99 -
Buy
$26.25 USD
$26.69 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/30/2024 at 9:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:thegamepost.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles