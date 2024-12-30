All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in higher quality shows Rockstar detail: stretch marks on thighs

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in higher quality uploaded to Chinese social media: shows Rockstar's attention to detail with stretch marks on legs, and more.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto 6, set for a 2025 release, promises exceptional graphics with intricate details like stretch marks and arm hairs. The trailer on Bilibili revealed more detail than the YouTube version, showcasing impressive visuals. Rockstar aims to enhance mission design freedom and utilize cutting-edge technology for environments.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be one of the best-looking games of all time when it releases in 2025, with so much detail that Rockstar has been working on stretch marks on a woman's thighs at the beach, and so much more. Check out some of the high-quality shots below:

Rockstar has been cooking up some incredible detail for Grand Theft Auto 6, but it was only when the trailer was uploaded to Chinese social media site Bilibili, that we got to see some of the additional detail lost in the YouTube upload. Check out some of these stills from the trailer above.

The images were picked up by GTA 6 Info on X and shared, where there is actually a decent amount more detail in the Bilibili upload, with Lucia's arm hairs on display, sand sticks to people's feet at the beach (such a nice, small detail) as well as some of the best lip detail that I've seen in a game yet:

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in higher quality shows Rockstar detail: stretch marks on thighs 407
5

It's a disappointment that we had to wait this long for a higher quality version of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer to drop, and that the biggest video platform on the planet -- YouTube -- isn't the one it's on, but Bilibili. We're still yet to get the second trailer to GTA 6, so let's hope it's not too far away...

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

