Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in higher quality shows Rockstar detail: stretch marks on thighs

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be one of the best-looking games of all time when it releases in 2025, with so much detail that Rockstar has been working on stretch marks on a woman's thighs at the beach, and so much more. Check out some of the high-quality shots below:

Rockstar has been cooking up some incredible detail for Grand Theft Auto 6, but it was only when the trailer was uploaded to Chinese social media site Bilibili, that we got to see some of the additional detail lost in the YouTube upload. Check out some of these stills from the trailer above.

The images were picked up by GTA 6 Info on X and shared, where there is actually a decent amount more detail in the Bilibili upload, with Lucia's arm hairs on display, sand sticks to people's feet at the beach (such a nice, small detail) as well as some of the best lip detail that I've seen in a game yet:

It's a disappointment that we had to wait this long for a higher quality version of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer to drop, and that the biggest video platform on the planet -- YouTube -- isn't the one it's on, but Bilibili. We're still yet to get the second trailer to GTA 6, so let's hope it's not too far away...