Gaming

Take-Two CEO comments on GTA 6 releasing on PC and falling console sales

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has touched on Grand Theft Auto IV releasing on PC, and how the title is expected to impact the console market.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, discussed the strategy for Grand Theft Auto 6, indicating it will initially release on consoles in Fall 2025, with a PC version likely following later. Despite declining console sales, Zelnick expects a sales boost in 2025 due to major game releases, including GTA 6.

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, has commented on the falling sales of the console market while alluding to the strategy the publisher and developer Rockstar Games will implement with the release of Grand Theft Auto IV.

Take-Two CEO comments on GTA 6 releasing on PC and falling console sales 121212
2

During a recent interview with IGN, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick touched on Grand Theft Auto 6 only coming to consoles when it releases in Fall 2025. While there hasn't been an official confirmation from Rockstar or Take-Two that a simultaneous console/PC release has been ruled out, it certainly appears that is the case. During the interview with IGN, Zelnick said, "We don't always go across all platforms simultaneously, historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms."

This is hardly surprising, as it has been the case for all major Rockstar releases, with the PC port of Grand Theft Auto V taking 1.5 years. For any PC gamers still holding out hope Rockstar will release GTA 6 at the same time as the console version, the nails were further hammered into the coffin of that idea when Zelnick commented on the declining unit sales of both the current-gen consoles. Zelnick said Take-Two isn't worried console sales are declining because of the catalog of games, not just from Take-Two, but also from others scheduled to release in 2025.

"When you have a big title in the market and we have many of them coming, historically that has sold consoles," said Zelnick

"And I think that will happen this year. I don't think tariffs are going to be our friend, but I think there will be a meaningful uptick in console sales in calendar 25 because of the release schedule, not just coming from us, but coming from others. So I'm not concerned about that [console sales falling]. I think the trend that you'd want to focus on is this increasing share of the market that is reflected in PC."

These comments from Zelnick, in my opinion, fully illustrate that a simultaneous platform release is out of the question and that Rockstar will follow the same path they have with previous titles to bring their games over to PC. Release the new game on consoles first, spend a considerable amount of time developing the PC version, and then releasing that PC version approximately a year later.

NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

