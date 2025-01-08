GTA 6 leak teases graphics are even better than RDR 2: says it 'looks and feels truly next-gen'

TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto 6 is generating buzz with leaks revealing "truly next-gen" graphics surpassing Red Dead Redemption 2. The game features realistic weather effects, advanced vehicle and crash physics, and dynamic environments. Players can expect detailed weapon inventories and unique gameplay elements, enhancing the immersive experience. Grand Theft Auto 6 is generating buzz with leaks revealing "truly next-gen" graphics surpassing Red Dead Redemption 2. The game features realistic weather effects, advanced vehicle and crash physics, and dynamic environments. Players can expect detailed weapon inventories and unique gameplay elements, enhancing the immersive experience.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is back in the headlines during the manic CES 2025 week, with the same leaker who teased gameplay details last week, sharing new details on "truly next-gen" graphics of GTA 6.

In a new post on X, the leaker explained that GTA 6's graphics are "even better" than Red Dead Redemption 2, with the leaker noting that "there is a real jump from it, even though RDR2 still looks very beautiful", but GTA 6 looks and feels truly next-gen". The leaker says he doesn't mean that in a hyper-realistic way, but Rockstar chose a "more unique approach to it, but it truly is breathtaking" nothing that it's even better during stormy or hurricane-type weather.

GTA 6 reportedly "feels" real and "looks like it actually is happening" with wind moving things in the environments, including poles and road signs, NPCs losing their balance in high wind and running for cover, and so much more.

Vehicle and crash physics are "way more realistic" with each car having its own feel, all depending on which type of car, and what upgrades players have done to them. If there's additional weight (more people in the car, armor, bodies hidden in the trunk) then the rear end of the car will be heavier, making the car different to drive than when it's empty.

The crash physics of GTA 6 will reportedly include headlights that can fall off, rear lights can be damaged, the trunk can be damaged and if you have a body inside, then the NPCs that see it will call the police. The bonnets, mirrors, and more -- especially if it's a violent crash at very high speeds -- will have cars bend or even cut in half, especially if you hit a thick pole that isn't destructible. The leaker adds that "a lot of debris will be physically there from big or violent crashes".

As for the weapons inventory in GTA 6, you'll have one weapon wheel for when you're on foot, where you'll be able to carry a handgun, rifles (one on the back, one strapped to your front), knife, backpack for things like grenades, explosives, and more.

From there, GTA 6 will reportedly have a car, truck, or van weapon wheel inventory, where you'll get access to more clothing, multiple weapons, and add-ons. This will include silencers, a grenade launcher for your rifle, last pointers, scopes and gun sights, and more. The leaker says that you can fill it as much as you would do in real life, so having multiple car inventories would be smart in GTA 6.