Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 mission design has more freedom, Rockstar has 'raised the bar again'

Rockstar has 'raised the bar again' with Grand Theft Auto 6, rumored mission design teases that players will have more freedom than ever before.

Grand Theft Auto 6 mission design has more freedom, Rockstar has 'raised the bar again'
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Rockstar is enhancing mission design in Grand Theft Auto 6, focusing on next-gen NPC behavior and increased player freedom, with the game expected to release in 2025. A former Rockstar developer highlighted the game's realism and innovative mission design.

Rockstar has been cooking when it comes to mission design in Grand Theft Auto 6, with recent leaks teasing next-gen NPC behavior, with mission designs being tweaked to provide gamers with more freedom than ever before in GTA 6 when it drops in 2025.

In the most recent episode GTVIoclock on YouTube, the team chatted with a former game designer at Rockstar Games, who said that GTA 6 will see Rockstar once again raising the bar with realism and NPC behavior. The ex-Rockstar developer also discussed GTA 6's new mission design, saying that it will be what makes the game good, and that players will have more freedom than ever before.

GTA 6 is reportedly in the bug-fixing phase of development, and with nearly a year passing since the massive GTA 6 official announcement trailer, here's hoping that we get a deeper look at the game (its mechanics, freedom, NPC behavior, graphics, and more) in the weeks leading into Christmas.

Especially now that Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro console is out in the wild, mixed with the fact that Sony reportedly paid considerable sums of money to get the "exclusive marketing rights" to GTA 6... we should see a trailer highlighting GTA 6 + PS5 Pro sooner, rather than later. Hype, hype, hype.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
